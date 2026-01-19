Hotel Boom: 2,700+ Rooms Added in Saudi Arabia

Al Qimmah Hospitality, a subsidiary of BinDawood Investment, and Marriott International have signed agreements for five new hotel projects in Saudi Arabia, adding more than 2,700 rooms across Jeddah, Makkah, and Madinah. The developments will span four Marriott brands—JW Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, Element Hotels, and Four Points Flex by Sheraton—marking the latter’s first entry into the Kingdom.

The agreements expand the long-standing relationship between the two groups and align with the continued growth of Saudi Arabia’s tourism and religious travel markets. The projects are positioned in urban and pilgrimage corridors, responding to rising demand for a mix of extended-stay, midscale, and full-service accommodation.

Portfolio Expansion Across Key Cities

In Jeddah, JW Marriott Jeddah, The Apartments will be located on the Corniche Road and is expected to include 356 studios and one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. Designed for extended-stay travelers, the development will feature separate living areas, fully equipped kitchens, dining venues, a fitness center, swimming pool, children’s club, and an executive boardroom. The apartments will sit adjacent to the JW Marriott Hotel Jeddah, announced in 2024.

In the holy cities, two Four Points by Sheraton properties are planned. Four Points by Sheraton Shesha, Makkah will offer 1,030 rooms near Masjid Al Haram, while Four Points by Sheraton Madinah King Fahd Road is expected to include 800 rooms close to Masjid Al Nabawi. Both hotels are set to incorporate the brand’s Grab n’ Go offering, Nitro Brews program, dining outlets, meeting facilities, and fitness centers.

New Formats and Market Segments

Element Madinah Sultana Road will target both short- and long-term stays with 136 studios and apartments featuring in-room kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms. Planned amenities include a Motion Fitness Centre, complimentary Rise breakfast, and Restore Grab & Go.

Four Points Flex by Sheraton Madinah Hijrah Road will introduce Marriott’s midscale offering to Saudi Arabia. The 450-room hotel, located in Madinah’s Al Amariyah district, is designed around a streamlined guest experience and convenient access to the Prophet’s Mosque.

Marriott International recently reached a milestone of 100 open and pipeline hotels in Saudi Arabia. The company has operated in the Kingdom for over 40 years and currently has 44 properties with more than 11,000 rooms across 13 brands.