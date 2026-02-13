Hilton Adds 5 Properties in Türkiye

Hilton has announced five new hotel signings in Türkiye, expanding across four brands and marking another milestone in its 70-year presence in the country. The additions include Antalya’s first property under the Hilton Hotels & Resorts brand, alongside further growth for DoubleTree by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, and Tapestry Collection by Hilton.

Mike Collini, vice president, development, Central and Eastern Europe, Hilton, said Türkiye remains a key strategic market with strong potential for continued expansion. He noted that the 2025 debuts of Tapestry Collection and Canopy by Hilton have reinforced momentum for the company’s lifestyle portfolio, reflecting demand for distinctive, locally inspired stays.

New Additions Across Antalya, Istanbul, and Kocaeli

Scheduled to open in 2028, Hilton Antalya City Centre will bring 254 rooms and suites to one of Türkiye’s most visited destinations. The newbuild hotel will include a grand ballroom, multiple meeting rooms, a spa and wellness center, indoor and rooftop pools, and a range of dining venues.

Opening this spring, DoubleTree by Hilton Istanbul Maçka will offer 109 rooms and suites near Nişantaşı and Taksim. Plans include a lobby lounge, all-day dining restaurant, rooftop restaurant and bar, meeting spaces, and fitness and wellness facilities.

Gist Istanbul, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, is set to open in 2027 with 46 individually designed rooms close to the Bosphorus, Galataport and key transport links. The hotel will feature a restaurant, rooftop bar, and fitness space.

Hotel Istanbul Sisli, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, opening in 2028, will add 48 guest rooms in Şişli. The property will include a restaurant inspired by local flavors, two meeting rooms, and a fitness center.

Hilton Garden Inn Kocaeli Dilovası is expected to open in 2027 as the city’s first internationally branded hotel in the Industrial Zone. The 104-room property will feature a 500-square-meter multifunction hall, restaurant and bar, indoor pool, gym, and Turkish hammam.

Continued Growth Ahead

In 2026, Hilton plans to open Hilton Istanbul Airport and complete the renovation of the iconic Hilton Istanbul Bosphorus.

Following the 2025 introduction of Tapestry Collection and Canopy by Hilton in Türkiye, five additional lifestyle openings are scheduled. These include Elika Cave Suites Cappadocia, Curio Collection by Hilton; Porto Chiara Istanbul Karakoy and Les Temps Istanbul Karakoy, both under the Curio Collection brand; as well as Palazzo Donizetti Istanbul and Myrna Izmir Konak, joining the Tapestry Collection portfolio.