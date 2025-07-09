Hilton and M&L Group launch first Waldorf Astoria in the Nordics

Hilton has recently announced the signing of a management agreement with M&L Group for The Hotel Maria in Helsinki, which will be rebranded as Waldorf Astoria Helsinki. This will be the first hotel to operate in Finland under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts brand.

Hilton’s vision for Finland

Located in the historic Kruununhaka district in a building designed in 1885 by architect Lagerspetz, the property will offer the following features and amenities:

116 guest rooms

Signature dining showcasing masterful culinary creations

A stylish and inviting bar

A state-of-the-art fitness studio

A Nordic wellness spa with a traditional Finnish sauna

Patrick Fitzgibbon, Hilton’s Senior Vice President of Development for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, said, “We’re delighted to be collaborating with M&L Group to introduce the Waldorf Astoria brand to Finland. As we near 300 luxury hotels in EMEA, it’s fantastic to have signed our first in the Nordics.”

A growing global portfolio

Waldorf Astoria Helsinki becomes part of the brand’s global portfolio of 67 hotels, both operating and in the pipeline. Recent additions include Waldorf Astoria Osaka and Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique, with upcoming openings such as the iconic Waldorf Astoria New York and Waldorf Astoria Rabat Salé.