Search

Hilton and M&L Group launch first Waldorf Astoria in the Nordics

Waldorf Astoria Helsinki © 2025 Hilton
Waldorf Astoria will make its entrance into Finland this year with the signing of Waldorf Astoria Helsinki

Hilton has recently announced the signing of a management agreement with M&L Group for The Hotel Maria in Helsinki, which will be rebranded as Waldorf Astoria Helsinki. This will be the first hotel to operate in Finland under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts brand.

Hilton’s vision for Finland

Located in the historic Kruununhaka district in a building designed in 1885 by architect Lagerspetz, the property will offer the following features and amenities:

  • 116 guest rooms
  • Signature dining showcasing masterful culinary creations
  • A stylish and inviting bar
  • A state-of-the-art fitness studio
  • A Nordic wellness spa with a traditional Finnish sauna

Patrick Fitzgibbon, Hilton’s Senior Vice President of Development for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, said, “We’re delighted to be collaborating with M&L Group to introduce the Waldorf Astoria brand to Finland. As we near 300 luxury hotels in EMEA, it’s fantastic to have signed our first in the Nordics.”

A growing global portfolio

Waldorf Astoria Helsinki becomes part of the brand’s global portfolio of 67 hotels, both operating and in the pipeline. Recent additions include Waldorf Astoria Osaka and Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique, with upcoming openings such as the iconic Waldorf Astoria New York and Waldorf Astoria Rabat Salé.

Related Articles

Chains
Valor makes Namibia move

Valor makes Namibia move

byChris Bown | 09 Jul 2025 |
Valor Hospitality has added another African country to its growing global footprint, signing a three hotel deal in Namibia...
Read More
Investments
IHCL to invest $1 billion, double hotel portfolio by 2030

IHCL to invest $1 billion, double hotel portfolio by 2030

byMakenzie Huff | 08 Jul 2025 |
Indian Hotels Company Limited is set to invest nearly Rs 6,000 crore ($1 billion) over the next five years to expand its portfolio to 700 hotels and 70,000 rooms...
Read More
Chains
Here’s where Hilton is renovating this season

Here’s where Hilton is renovating this season

byMakenzie Huff | 08 Jul 2025 |
New looks are landing coast to coast. Explore nine Hilton hotels with renovations just completed—or coming soon...
Read More

Found this data interesting?

Start a free trial of THP’s database with over 8,500 hotel projects and key contact details.

Sign up

Highlights

Linkedin Instagram

You are currently viewing a placeholder content from HubSpot. To access the actual content, click the button below. Please note that doing so will share data with third-party providers.

Unblock content Accept required service and unblock content
More Information

THP is a subsidiary of Sleeper Media

© 2025 copyright TOPHOTELPROJECTS GmbH – all rights reserved