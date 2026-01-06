Hilton adds cruises to its offering

Hilton has announced plans to integrate a cruise offering into its Hilton Honors loyalty programme, further broadening its choice of accommodation offerings to members.

The move comes as major hotel groups look to two key trends. Many are now offering a luxury cruise option to their higher spending guests. And more generally, there is a shift towards broadening the choice of ways to stay, from accommodation afloat to staying beneath the stars in an outdoors setting.

Partnering with an established operator

Hilton has opted for an affiliation, linking up with cruise liner Explora Journeys. Explora is a new division of the much larger MSC Group, an established player in the cruise sector. From summer 2026, Hilton Honors members will be able to either earn points when booking an Explora cruise, or else spend Hilton Honors loyalty points on an Explora cruise booking.

Explora currently has two cruise liners, and Hilton guests will be able to choose from itineraries sailing across the Mediterranean, northern Europe, and the Caribbean. Looking ahead, the ships plan sailings around the Middle East and Asia, broadening the offering for those who like to spend holiday time at sea. While a new brand, Explora has plans for fast expansion, expecting to grow its fleet to six cruise liners by 2028.

“Explora Journeys defines the pinnacle of luxury ocean travel and unparalleled experiences,” said Chris Silcock, Hilton’s president, global brands and commercial services. “This exciting new partnership creates the perfect moment to launch Hilton Honors Adventures, introducing new ways for our members to experience iconic destinations and hidden gems around the world.”

The choice of a partnership is in contrast with the strategic direction taken by other international hotel brand groups. Marriott, for example, has opted to launch its own vessels under its Ritz-Carlton luxury brand. The first ship, Evrima, launched in 2022 and was joined by a second in 2025. Four Seasons is launching the first of two planned cruise liners, in 2026.

Hotel groups broaden guest choices

Accor is working towards the launch of the Orient Express Corinthian, which lays claim to being the world’s largest sailing yacht, featuring 54 luxury suites. And luxury hotel brand Aman will launch its first vessel in 2027. The brand already operates a smaller private yacht service, with much smaller vessels serving destinations around Asia.

The same hotel brand groups have also been looking for other ways to deliver stays that are unique experiences. Hilton has partnered with outdoor hospitality provider AutoCamp, giving loyalty members the option to reserve a stay in a classic streamlined camper, in locations that are off grid and under the stars. Marriott, too has stepped in a similar direction, recently launching an outdoor collection. This features 29 sites under the Postcard Cabins brand, which Marriott acquired, plus properties from Trailborn Hotels, which feature a variety of cabin or under canvas style accommodation.