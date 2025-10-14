Hidden Hero of Energy-Efficiency: GROHE Rapido Heat Recovery

A smarter way to hit sustainability goals: GROHE Rapido Heat Recovery transforms waste heat into savings, reducing energy demand and carbon footprint of each shower by up to 48%

Uncompromised experience: Concealed shower system comes with sleek design and supports up to three shower functions

Maximize value, minimize effort: Fast and easy installation thanks to integrated GROHE Rapido Shower Frame

Düsseldorf, October 1, 2025 — To meet its energy efficiency targets, the EU has introduced regulations to improve the energy performance of residential buildings. Among the various sources of energy use, water heating accounts for a significant share — especially in the shower, valuable energy often goes straight down the drain. GROHE, a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings, is addressing this challenge and expanding its comprehensive shower portfolio with a new sustainable solution: GROHE Rapido Heat Recovery. Developed with the Dutch startup Hamwells, experts in sustainable shower solutions, the concealed heat recovery shower system collects warm water from the drain and pumps it through a separated pipe surrounded by the cold-water supply, transferring some of its residual heat. The result? A four-person household can save up to €299 per year, reducing both energy costs and CO2 emissions by up to 48%. These significant energy savings don’t come at the cost of compromising the shower experience or design: GROHE Rapido Heat Recovery is compatible with GROHE single-lever mixers, thermostats and SmartControl. It is available in mono or duo versions, supporting either a one- or two-spray head shower combined with a hand shower. The shower system also offers two different efficiency grades: a single-pipe heat exchanger version or the more efficient double-pipe heat exchanger option.

Compared to other energy-saving upgrades, GROHE Rapido Heat Recovery serves as a more accessible and less invasive solution — helping to reduce CO₂ emissions while maintaining comfort and design integrity. In addition, it enhances long-term property value and supports the expectations of sustainability-minded tenants and homeowners.

How the system works

Similarly to a traditional shower setup, cold water (around 10°C) enters the house and is heated to around 60°C. The thermostat mixes the hot and cold water to a comfortable shower temperature of 38°C. After the shower, water usually flows down the drain at approximately 34°C. However, with GROHE Rapido Heat Recovery, the warm wastewater is pumped through a separated pipe surrounded by the cold water supply, transferring some of its residual heat. With the cold water now preheated, less hot water is needed to achieve the desired shower temperature, thus saving energy. The double-pipe version maximizes efficiency by providing a larger contact surface for the wastewater to transfer its heat. Once the heat has been transferred, the wastewater is disposed of.

Efficient installation for maximum impact

GROHE Rapido Heat Recovery is based on the GROHE Rapido Shower Frame, enabling fast, easy, and safe installation of concealed shower systems. Thanks to its pre-assembled components, installation time can be reduced by up to three hours. Requiring minimal installation effort and delivering maximum energy efficiency, it’s a low-impact upgrade that offers high-impact savings.

For further information and press material, please see the following LINK.