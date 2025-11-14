GROHE SPA x Buster + Punch: Where Water Meets Light

GROHE SPA x Buster + Punch: A collaboration where water, light and touch intertwine

Union of two design leaders makes it effortless for architects and designers to create cohesive bathroom spaces

Fully integrated bathroom concept where fixtures, hardware and lighting align in finish, detailing and design aesthetic

Seamless bathroom concept was unveiled at the World Architecture Festival (WAF) in Miami

Düsseldorf/Miami, 12 November 2025 — At the World Architecture Festival in Miami, GROHE SPA x Buster + Punch unveiled a fully integrated bathroom concept where every detail connects: a meticulously curated space in which solid metal hardware, lighting and bathroom fixtures merge seamlessly into a single design language. Envisioned as a “creative’s toolkit”, the collection empowers architects and designers to craft harmonious interiors with absolute coherence in fit, feel, and finish.

The collaboration debut includes four of GROHE SPA’s timeless finishes – Brushed Warm Sunset, Brushed Cool Sunrise, Phantom Black and Supersteel – mirrored across Buster + Punch’s iconic cabinet and door hardware, lighting, sockets and switches. Shared design cues – like both brands’ signature knurling – heighten tactility and ensure perfect harmony across elements.

“To elevate your look in spas, wet rooms, and bathrooms, it’s essential to combine detailing, brassware, and lighting in one seamless finish. This is one of the key reasons why this collaboration came about and is so powerful – the collection has everything a designer or architect needs to level up these spaces effortlessly,” explains Massimo Buster Minale, founder and creative director, Buster + Punch.

“This collaboration is born from a shared obsession with color, material, and finish – every surface, every detail considered to elevate bathrooms and redefine expressive interiors. Recognizing that designers and architects often struggle to create perfectly coordinated interiors across different brands, we combined Buster + Punch’s bold craftsmanship with GROHE SPA’s expertise in water and experiential luxury to offer a fully integrated suite of products where every element aligns, with nothing left to compromise. The result is a space that invites emotional interaction and turns bathrooms into immersive experiences,” adds Paul Flowers, Leader, LIXIL Global Design & Brand Identity, Chief Design and Brand Officer & Executive Vice President, LIXIL.

The collaboration was unveiled at the World Architecture Festival (WAF), held at the Miami Convention Center from November 12–14, 2025. As a founding sponsor, GROHE has long recognized the World Architecture Festival as the global stage for innovation and exchange in architecture and design. It is here that the most influential voices in the built environment gather. “WAF continues to be an invaluable platform for GROHE,” says Paul Flowers. “It is a place where we not only present our brand, but also engage in conversations that shape the future of how we live. Many of our solutions have been informed by the insights and inspiration we’ve gathered at this festival over the years.”

With GROHE SPA x Buster + Punch, the bathroom is redefined: not as a room of function, but as a stage for expression and a sanctuary where water, light, and touch converge into modern, intentional luxury.

Learn more about the collaboration in our GROHE SPA x Buster + Punch brochure.

For further information and press material, please see the following LINK.

Follow us on social media, on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.