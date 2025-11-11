Greece welcomes its first Waldorf Astoria

Hilton announced today the signing of Waldorf Astoria Scarlet Bay following a management agreement with Royal Group Holding. This new property marks the luxury brand’s first property in Greece, joining Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts properties in nearly 20 countries worldwide.

Located on the Peloponnese, a peninsula in southern Greece known for its mountains, beaches, and cuisine—and home to Ancient Olympia, birthplace of the Olympic Games where the torch is still lit today—the new Waldorf Astoria resort will offer guests refined service, including a personal concierge to handle every detail.

Waldorf Astoria Scarlet Bay Main Pool © 2025 Hilton

Expansion across Greece

Waldorf Astoria Scarlet Bay will include 121 spacious guest rooms and suites, all with sea views. Each room is designed for privacy and comfort. The property will also feature branded residences across 13 villas.

Dan Wakeling, Vice President, Development, Luxury & Residences, EMEA, Hilton, said, “This debut marks a significant milestone for Hilton as we continue to rapidly expand our presence across Greece, where we now have more than 60 hotels trading and pipeline under eight brands and through Hilton’s partnership with SLH. Known for its rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, fantastic food, and welcoming people, Greece is a world class destination, and we’re excited to be further building our portfolio here with this stunning luxury hotel.”

Waldorf Astoria Scarlet Bay Ocean Front Terrace © 2025 Hilton

Beyond the rooms, guests can relax at the Waldorf Astoria Spa and enjoy indoor and outdoor pools, including a main pool with views of the sea and the island of Spetses. The resort also offers a tennis court, fitness center, and kids club. Dining options include the iconic Peacock Alley, a signature restaurant, a beach club restaurant, a lobby lounge, and a coffee shop.

A century of hospitality excellence

Hilton is a global hospitality company with 25 brands, operating 9,000 properties and over 1.3 million rooms across 141 countries and territories. Guided by its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests over its 100-year history.

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts is a collection of 36 properties known for distinctive locations, refined service, and exceptional dining experiences. The reopening of Waldorf Astoria New York marked a key moment for the brand, blending its historic legacy with a new era of luxury. Each hotel offers a strong sense of place through its architecture, curated art, signature Peacock Alley, Michelin-starred dining, and high-end in-room amenities.