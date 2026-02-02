Global Hotel Pipeline Points to Busy 2026

Hotel development is set to pick up pace in 2026, with several global cities preparing for a notable increase in new room supply. Pipeline data from CoStar points to strong growth across all major regions, led by markets in Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East & Africa.

Europe is projected to see a sharp jump in hotel openings in 2026. After recording 56,043 opened rooms in 2025, the region is expected to deliver 123,789 rooms this year. London stands out as the regional leader with 5,822 projected openings, followed by Istanbul with 3,017 rooms coming online.

Asia Pacific and Middle East Growth

Asia Pacific remains the most active region by total room count. The region saw 189,471 opened rooms in 2025, with projections rising to 251,234 rooms in 2026. Shanghai is expected to lead major markets globally with 7,457 projected room openings. Beijing also features prominently, with 3,991 rooms in the pipeline for 2026.

Hotel development in the Middle East & Africa is expected to accelerate significantly. From 18,273 rooms opened in 2025, the region is projected to reach 54,238 room openings in 2026. Dubai is the top market, with 5,053 rooms projected to open, while Qatar follows with 2,406 rooms.

Americas Show Steady Growth

In the Americas, hotel openings are also set to increase. The region recorded 99,056 openings in 2025 and is projected to reach 132,479 rooms in 2026. In the U.S., New York City leads with 4,852 projected openings, followed by Phoenix with 3,650 rooms. Beyond the U.S., Cancun is expected to add 1,839 rooms, making it one of the top markets in the region for new inventory.

Overall, the data highlights a broad-based expansion in hotel development, with Shanghai, London, and Dubai emerging as the top global markets for new hotel room openings in 2026.