Search

Global Hotel Pipeline Points to Busy 2026

hotel openings
Shanghai © Denys Nevozhai / Unsplash
Global hotel openings are projected to increase in 2026, with Shanghai, London, and Dubai leading new room supply across major markets

Hotel development is set to pick up pace in 2026, with several global cities preparing for a notable increase in new room supply. Pipeline data from CoStar points to strong growth across all major regions, led by markets in Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East & Africa.

Europe is projected to see a sharp jump in hotel openings in 2026. After recording 56,043 opened rooms in 2025, the region is expected to deliver 123,789 rooms this year. London stands out as the regional leader with 5,822 projected openings, followed by Istanbul with 3,017 rooms coming online.

Asia Pacific and Middle East Growth

Asia Pacific remains the most active region by total room count. The region saw 189,471 opened rooms in 2025, with projections rising to 251,234 rooms in 2026. Shanghai is expected to lead major markets globally with 7,457 projected room openings. Beijing also features prominently, with 3,991 rooms in the pipeline for 2026.

Hotel development in the Middle East & Africa is expected to accelerate significantly. From 18,273 rooms opened in 2025, the region is projected to reach 54,238 room openings in 2026. Dubai is the top market, with 5,053 rooms projected to open, while Qatar follows with 2,406 rooms.

Americas Show Steady Growth

In the Americas, hotel openings are also set to increase. The region recorded 99,056 openings in 2025 and is projected to reach 132,479 rooms in 2026. In the U.S., New York City leads with 4,852 projected openings, followed by Phoenix with 3,650 rooms. Beyond the U.S., Cancun is expected to add 1,839 rooms, making it one of the top markets in the region for new inventory.

Overall, the data highlights a broad-based expansion in hotel development, with Shanghai, London, and Dubai emerging as the top global markets for new hotel room openings in 2026.

Related Articles

Projects
RIU adds Second London Hotel

RIU adds Second London Hotel

byChris Bown | 30 Jan 2026 |
Spanish group RIU is making a success of its expansion from resort properties into urban hotels...
Read More
Projects
hotels Canada

Inside the Next Luxury Hotel Development Shaping Calgary

byMakenzie Huff | 28 Jan 2026 |
A downtown Calgary development is reshaping the luxury hotel landscape ahead of rising event demand...
Read More
Project of the Week
hotel refurbishments Germany

Project of the Week: Dorint Parkhotel Bad Neuenahr

byMakenzie Huff | 27 Jan 2026 |
Ahr Valley comeback story: Flood-hit Dorint Parkhotel Bad Neuenahr rebuilds as a 4-star, 180-room leisure powerhouse, opening 2027...
Read More

Found this data interesting?

Start a free trial of THP’s database with over 8,500 hotel projects and key contact details.

Sign up

Highlights