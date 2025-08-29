Ginger brand signs ten hotel deal

The Ginger hotel brand is set for major growth across southern India, following a ten hotel development deal.

Over the next three years, development partners will deliver the new properties, adding around 1,000 rooms to the Ginger portfolio. These new build hotels will be delivered by Madison, a company that is the hospitality platform of Terminus Group, and JV Ventures.

Meeting the demand for midscale hotels

Ginger, which is part of the Indian Hotels group, is a fast growing midscale brand. Its hotels focus on delivering value and convenience, ensuring all the basics of a hotel stay are covered.

A first site is already under way, with development of a 75 room Ginger hotel in Genome Valley, Telangana. In common with most Ginger hotels, it will feature an all day restaurant, Qmin, plus meeting rooms and a fitness centre. This will be in the state’s centre for research & development, and will be the first branded hotel in the destination.

Further projects are expected to be mostly new build hotels, on greenfield or brownfield sites. “Madison will roll out ten Ginger Hotels with over 1,000 keys with an estimated outlay towards construction cost of INR 500 crores,” said Jasmeet Chhabra, co-founder of JV Ventures. “These will be across industrial and spiritual towns in southern India over the next three years, in partnership with IHCL.”

Indian Hotels will sign operating leases for each of the hotels, allowing it to expand its growing hotel portfolio on an asset-light basis. This revised approach is one way that IHCL chief executive Puneet Chhatwal has identified as allowing the group to grow at a faster pace.

Suma Venkatesh, executive vice president responsible for real estate & development at IHCL, said the brand meets growing market demand: “Ginger represents IHCL’s strategic response to capitalize on the growing opportunity in the midscale segment in India for the aspirational traveller. The brand with its relevancy straddles all city categories and destinations from metros, state capitals, commercial centres, industrial townships, pilgrimage sites and leisure hot spots.”

Madison is a joint venture between Terminus Group and JV Ventures. Established in 2023, it pulls together more than 120 years of combined experience in developing real estate, and securing institutional investment, already having a substantial portfolio under management.

Adding to the Ginger pipeline

Aside from this latest development deal, the Ginger brand continues to expand. Construction is under way on a hotel at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, where a substantial 325 room hotel is due to be completed by mid 2027. Part of the Airport City project, the Ginger will be co-located with a Vivanta brand hotel.

Also under way is Ginger hotel Ekta Nagar, a 150 room development due to open in early 2026. It will be followed by further Ginger projects in development, in Ludhiana and Raipur.