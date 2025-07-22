Search

Garner by IHG hits third India signing this year

Signing for Garner Kutch in Gujarat © IHG
IHG brings its new midscale Garner brand to Gujarat’s Kutch district, promising comfort and style for India’s fast-growing travel market

IHG Hotels & Resorts has signed a franchise agreement for Garner Kutch in Gujarat, marking the third Garner hotel announced in India within months of the brand’s launch in the IMEA region. Scheduled to open in early 2026, the property reflects IHG’s push into fast-growing secondary and tertiary markets.

Midscale comfort for every traveler

Garner, IHG’s newest midscale conversion brand, is tailored for value-conscious travelers seeking comfort, convenience, and dependable service. Designed with flexible spaces and a relaxed, locally inspired vibe, the brand supports IHG’s broader growth in India’s expanding midscale segment.

Located in Kutch, Gujarat’s largest district, the hotel will offer 40 rooms, an all-day dining venue, pool, fitness center, spa, and meeting spaces. It will be operated by Royal Buildspace LLP and managed by Rosastays, a key partner for IHG’s Garner brand in India. Rosastays is also set to manage upcoming Garner properties in Etawah and Kathua scheduled to open in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

Strengthening presence in high-potential markets

Sudeep Jain, Managing Director, Southwest Asia, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “Together with Rosastays, we’re unlocking India’s underserved markets, where demand for trusted brands is accelerating.”

Deepak Chandnani, Partner, Royal Buildspace LLP, added, “Garner’s owner-centric model and distinctly different character combined with IHG’s global expertise make it the ideal choice for the market in Kutch. We are proud to bring this innovative offering to a market poised for long-term hospitality growth.”

IHG® currently operates 50 hotels in India across six brands: Six Senses, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts®, Crowne Plaza®, voco™ Hotels, Holiday Inn Resort®, and Holiday Inn Express®. The company also has a robust pipeline, with 63 additional properties set to open over the next 3 to 5 years.

