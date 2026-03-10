Garner Adds 45-Key Hotel in Bhiwadi

IHG Hotels & Resorts has signed a franchise agreement for Garner Bhiwadi, continuing the expansion of its newest midscale conversion brand in India. Scheduled to open in 2027, the 45-key hotel will be developed by Modest Structures Private Limited and managed by United Hospitality Management (UHM).

A Growing Midscale Play in India

Garner Bhiwadi marks the brand’s fourth signing in India just months after its regional introduction, signaling early owner confidence in Garner’s low-risk, high-return model. The signing also reflects IHG’s focus on meeting rising demand for reliable, brand-backed hospitality in high-growth commercial and industrial markets.

Designed for value-conscious travelers, Garner delivers quality stays at an accessible price point, backed by IHG’s global enterprise systems. The brand emphasizes comfort, flexibility, and character over traditional luxury.

Built for Business Travel

The hotel will offer 45 modern rooms designed for both short and extended stays, balancing comfort with everyday functionality. Amenities are tailored to today’s on-the-go traveler, reinforcing Garner’s aim to provide dependable accommodations without unnecessary extras.

Located in Bhiwadi—an industrial hub with a strong commercial base—the hotel will serve consistent business travel demand driven by manufacturing and regional connectivity.

Sudeep Jain, Managing Director, South West Asia at IHG Hotels & Resorts, noted that Garner’s momentum in India reflects a strong alignment with both developer and traveler needs. He pointed to Bhiwadi as a high-demand industrial market where Garner’s efficient operating model allows partners to scale quickly while maintaining reliable returns.

A Familiar Partnership

Garner Bhiwadi brings together IHG, United Hospitality Management, and Modest Structures Private Limited. UHM, which already has multiple Garner hotels in its pipeline, will oversee hotel operations, drawing on its experience across India and the Middle East.

Deepika Arora, Managing Director of United Hospitality Management–India, highlighted the group’s ongoing collaboration with IHG and its focus on delivering experiences that meet the operational and commercial demands of industrial cities.

VD Shankaran, Director at Modest Structures Private Limited, cited Bhiwadi’s strategic location and steady lodging demand as key drivers behind the project, expressing confidence that the hotel will become a preferred choice for business travelers.

The signing adds to IHG’s growing footprint in India, where the company currently operates 51 hotels across six brands and has a pipeline of 80 additional properties planned over the next three to five years.