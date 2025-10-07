First EDITION residences set for Dubai

Shamal Holding and Marriott International have signed an agreement to bring EDITION branded residences and a hotel to Dubai Harbour. The Dubai Beach EDITION, set to open in 2029, will offer EDITION’s unique design and top-notch service in one of Dubai’s most iconic seafront locations.

Stunning residences and coastal living

The Dubai Beach EDITION is bringing EDITION residences to the Middle East, setting a fresh standard for luxury living. With 165 stylish two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartments, each home will showcase modern luxury and simple elegance, inspired by its stunning surroundings. Residents will enjoy a range of top-tier resort amenities and services.

Alongside the residences, the Dubai Beach EDITION hotel will offer 185 rooms and suites with unbeatable sea views. Expect a collection of unique dining options to match the brand’s signature style.

Located in the heart of Dubai Harbour, this new beachfront destination offers a mix of luxury living, hospitality, dining, and retail, all with a laid-back, coastal vibe. With a private beach and spectacular sea views, it’s the perfect spot to enjoy both city life and serene beachfront living.

A global collaboration

Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Executive Officer of Shamal Holding, said, “EDITION is defined by its timeless elegance, refined modernity, and ability to create spaces that are both intimate and distinctive. These qualities reflect the spirit of Dubai: sophisticated, cosmopolitan, and always forward-looking. In collaboration with Marriott International, we are curating a destination that will stand out globally and further elevate Dubai as a world-class city for both travelers and residents.”

Jerome Briet, Chief Development Officer, Europe Middle East & Africa, Marriott International added, “We look forward to working with Shamal Holding to enhance the standard of luxury hospitality and living in the city with this milestone project.

Marriott International, Inc., headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, operates a global portfolio of over 9,600 properties across more than 30 renowned brands in 143 countries and territories. Meanwhile, Shamal, a Dubai-born investment firm, is dedicated to cultivating the extraordinary through a distinctive mix of investments, experiences, and assets.