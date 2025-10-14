Firethorn purchases London office for conversion

Firethorn has acquired 5 Lloyd’s Avenue, a prominent property located in the heart of the City of London, with plans to transform it into a vibrant hospitality hub. While the purchase price remains undisclosed, Firethorn has ambitious plans for the site, including a full conversion of the existing building and the addition of an extra floor.

A fresh vision for 5 Lloyd’s Avenue

Once completed, 5 Lloyd’s Avenue will offer high-quality visitor accommodation alongside a ground-floor space open to both guests and the wider public. This area will provide a dynamic, social environment. Positioned just off Fenchurch Street, the property is ideally located, with easy access to major landmarks such as the Tower of London, Tower Bridge, Sky Garden, and Leadenhall Market. Excellent transport links further bolster its appeal as a prime site for both visitors and locals.

Firethorn’s Head of Strategic Investment, Charlie Ingham, highlighted the project’s potential to meet an important demand for affordable, centrally located accommodation that doesn’t compromise on quality. “Adding to our growing portfolio, which includes the office-to-residential conversion of One Bessborough Gardens and two PBSA developments in Stratford, this acquisition reflects our approach to reimagining assets and creating modern, sustainable spaces that serve both visitors and the local community,” said Ingham.

Firethorn will once again collaborate with SW3 Capital, following their successful partnership on the Sackville Place project in Dublin. Ned Truman, Managing Director at SW3 Capital, echoed Ingham’s sentiment, adding, “As demand for experience-driven accommodation continues to grow in prime city locations, 5 Lloyd’s Avenue presents an opportunity to bring an affordable yet elevated hospitality offer to the heart of London.”

Looking ahead to 2026

A planning application for the redevelopment of 5 Lloyd’s Avenue is expected to be submitted in spring or summer 2026. The project will not only enhance the architectural quality of the building but also positively impact the local area, with the intention of becoming a long-term asset for both guests and the community.

Firethorn was advised on town planning matters by Avison Young, while Dentons provided legal counsel on the acquisition. Savills acted as an advisor during the purchase process.