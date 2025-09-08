Fairmont Hotels & Resorts unveils grand renovations

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts has undertaken a substantial makeover of its branded hotels around the globe, with a wave of renovations.

True to the brand’s ethos, these upgrades seek to enhance the unique character of the hotels, many of which are landmark properties in their destinations. Equally important is a focus on improving the guest experience, so that a visit to a Fairmont is truly memorable.

Maintaining landmark properties

In Canada, the Fairmont name adorns many of the country’s former railway company hotels, built as landmarks to promote tourism across the country many decades ago. There, the Fairmont Hotel Macdonald in Edmonton has enjoyed a careful renovation, updating guest facilities while preserving its historic features. And at the Fairmont Banff Springs, new family rooms have been added, acknowledging the changing demand for more flexible spaces as different generations travel together.

In the USA, Fairmont Grand Del Mar has seen an upgrade of the property’s spa facilities, with new treatment rooms and a sound therapy room. In Hawaii, Fairmont Orchard has completed a substantial refit, benefitting all 540 rooms and suites plus meeting and event spaces.

And in Bermuda, the Bermudiana Wing has been refreshed at the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club, a property managed by Fairmont. There has also been work to improve the Fairmont Southampton on the island, adding a new beach club with pool and cabanas, as well as refurbished guest rooms. Currently closed for the duration of the works, the hotel is expected to relaunch in spring 2026.

“These global renovations mark several exciting new chapters for our vast portfolio,” said Omer Acar, CEO of the Fairmont Hotels & Resorts brand. “We’re not just refreshing our spaces, we’re redefining the guest experience to meet the evolving expectations of today’s travellers, while honuoring the distinct character that makes these properties special.”

In Europe, there have been upgrades at Fairmont Le Montreux Palace in Switzerland, where the property’s Bell Epoque features have been renovated with the addition of modern hotel facilities. And in Geneva, work is under way on a major renovation of the Fairmont Grand in the city, with a new look promised for a 2026 grand reveal. Meanwhile, in London, the Savoy hotel has had a refresh of key features of its Art Deco interiors.

Openings across Asia

Accor continues to expand the brand around the world. Currently there are new Fairmont hotels in development including the Fairmont Bangkok Sukhumvit, and Fairmont Shenzhen Interlaken in Asia. In Europe, plans are under way for The Grand Tarabya in Turkey, and Fairmont Victoria Golf Resort and Spa in Portugal. And in the US, Fairmont hotels are under construction in New Orleans and Hendersonville.

In the Middle East, Fairmont Ajdan Al Khobar is under construction in Saudi Arabia, with Fairmont Al Marjan Island Hotel & Residences to follow. There are also projects under construction in Egypt including Fairmont Citystars Sharm El Sheikh Hotel & Residences and the Fairmont Sun Capital hotel.