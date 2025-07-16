Elewana reimagines Kenyan Safari icons

Elewana Collection, the East African luxury safari brand under Minor Hotels, has announced the completion of significant renovations and refreshed culinary experiences at two of its iconic Kenyan properties: Elsa’s Kopje Meru and Elephant Pepper Camp in the Maasai Mara.

Elsa’s Kopje Meru

Built into the rocky outcrop of Meru National Park, Elsa’s Kopje remains one of Africa’s most unique safari lodges. The recent upgrades reaffirm its status as a sanctuary of refined wilderness living, honoring its legacy linked to the story of Elsa the lioness from Born Free.

Guest accommodations have been enhanced with redesigned lighting, updated furnishings, and Nero-finished bathroom floors. Communal areas now feature a terrazzo-tiled pool, a new sundowner lounge with extensive views, and an expanded spa space. The culinary program has also evolved to spotlight traditional Kenyan flavors, including slow-cooked stews, fresh pastries, and garden-sourced produce.

Private pools have been refinished with terazzo tiles © Minor Hotels

“Careful attention has been paid to ensure the refreshed Elsa’s Kopje still holds the heart and soul of what makes it so special,” said Callum Oliver, Operations Manager Kenya at Elewana Collection. “Whether it’s your first visit or your fifth, the updates enhance the comfort and elegance of the lodge without losing the deep connection to the wilderness and history of Meru.”

Elephant Pepper Camp

Located in the heart of the Mara North Conservancy, Elephant Pepper Camp has completed the final phase of renovations aimed at enhancing its rustic-luxury appeal. While staying true to its low-impact, canvas-based design, the camp’s refresh includes fully upgraded guest tents and reimagined communal spaces.

New double tents at Elephant Pepper Camp © Minor Hotels

The highlight is the launch of ‘Elephant and Pepper’—a bold new fire-cooked culinary concept inspired by traditional African bushcraft and global smokehouse styles.

Kieren Day, Chief Operating Officer of Elewana Collection, said, “These renovations are more than just cosmetic upgrades—they’re about deepening the connection between guest and place. Elsa’s Kopje and Elephant Pepper Camp are two of our most beloved properties, each with a distinctive spirit. These enhancements honor their stories while enriching every aspect of the guest experience.”