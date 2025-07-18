Eight signings across Turkey for Hilton

Hilton Hotels has underlined its commitment to growing its presence in eastern Europe, with the signing of eight new hotels across Turkey.

The additions, across the group’s brand portfolio, include the group’s first “cave hotel”, featuring rooms honed out of the rock. They build on a presence in the country that dates back over the last 70 years, adding to an opened and pipeline figure currently sitting at 120 properties.

Building on a 70 year heritage

“We are thrilled to have signed a further eight properties across the country so far this year, located in vibrant Istanbul, coastal Izmir and scenic Cappadocia, as well as other cities,” said Mike Collini, Hilton’s vice president for development across central and eastern Europe. “This news builds on other exciting recent and upcoming brand entries for Hilton in Türkiye, and the renovation of the iconic Hilton Istanbul Bosphorus – all testament to our commitment to serve every traveller with our diverse range of properties globally.”

The cave hotel is the Elika Cave Suites Cappadocia, which joins Hilton’s Curio Collection. It will open in late 2025 in the town of Ortahisar, with 36 rooms. Guests will enjoy a truly local experience, in a region of Turkey where cave living and stone houses are part of the landscape. The hotel is located close to Ortahisar Castle, known as the ‘fairy chimney’, and believed to be one of the earliest multi-storey settlements ever.

Also joining a Hilton collection brand will be Palazzo Donizetti, which in later 2025 will add to the Tapestry Collection. In the urban setting of Istanbul’s Pera district, it will have 79 rooms and pay homage to long time resident and musician Giuseppe Donizetti. The hotel’s lobby bar will feature a piano, expected to be played regularly, while the restaurant will have an Italian twist to its menu.

Mid 2026 will see the Hotel Konak Izmir also join the Tapestry Collection. Located in the Aegean city of Izmir, it will have 92 rooms and a rooftop restaurant, while its wellness centre will feature a sauna and Turkish bath.

Also coming are two additions each for familiar Hilton brands, DoubleTree and Garden Inn. The DoubleTrees will open during 2026 in Edirne and Karsiyaka, a northern district of Izmir. The same year will see Hilton Garden Inn Mersin Forum launch, followed by a second Garden Inn hotel opening in late 2027 in the port of Samsun.

Bringing the Hampton waffle to Midyat

And in the city of Midyat, the Hampton by Hilton Mardin Midyat will open in early 2027 as the destination’s first internationally branded hotel. It will feature 82 rooms and, while linking with local culture, will also deliver Hampton’s own, in the form of the Hampton waffle on the breakfast menu.

Meanwhile, one of the group’s more longstanding destinations in Turkey, the Hilton Istanbul Bosphorus, is part way through a substantial update that will involve a USD80 million investment. Many guests arriving at the landmark property are already checking into newly upgraded rooms, as the rolling refit continues through 2025.