Dusit International Signs Two ASAI Hotels for Southern Thailand

Dusit International has signed hotel management agreements for two new ASAI Hotels in Southern Thailand. ASAI Hat Yai will open in 2028 and ASAI Patong Phuket will open in 2029. The agreements mark the domestic expansion of Dusit’s lifestyle brand ASAI Hotels, which debuted in Thailand in 2020.

The two new-build hotels reflect Dusit’s strategy to grow ASAI Hotels in destinations where culture, community, dining, and discovery come together to shape memorable stays. ASAI Hotels targets travelers seeking authentic local connections, thoughtful design, and quality experiences at accessible rates.

Market Entry Timeline and Property Details

ASAI Hat Yai will sit on Samchai Road in the heart of Hat Yai’s city center, a commercial and tourism hub connecting Thailand with Malaysia and the wider region. And ASAI Patong Phuket will be located in the heart of Patong, five minutes from Patong Beach and around one hour by car from Phuket International Airport.

ASAI Hat Yai will offer 116 guestrooms, including larger rooms with bunk beds for families and groups of friends. Facilities will include an all-day dining restaurant, a café and bar, flexible co-working spaces, meeting facilities, and a fitness center.

ASAI Hat Yai – Biggy Bunk Room © Dusit International

ASAI Patong Phuket will feature approximately 85 rooms. The property will include a ground-floor café and social space built around ASAI’s Eat/Work/Play concept, a rooftop swimming pool, and fitness facilities.

Brand Portfolio and Pipeline

ASAI Hotels first launched in Thailand with ASAI Bangkok Chinatown in 2020. The brand has since expanded to ASAI Bangkok Sathorn and ASAI Kyoto Shijo in Japan.

The brand’s international pipeline includes ASAI Gamuda Cove in Malaysia, opening in the third quarter of 2026 within the 1,530-acre Gamuda Cove township near Kuala Lumpur. This will mark ASAI’s debut in Malaysia. ASAI Hotels will also expand into the Philippines with ASAI Oslob Cebu in late 2027 and ASAI Camaya Coast in late 2028.

Chanin Donavanik, Group CEO of Dusit International, said: “Today’s travelers are increasingly looking beyond traditional hotel stays. They want places that reflect the character of their destination, provide opportunities for connection, and deliver meaningful experiences without compromising on quality or value. ASAI Hotels was created with these evolving expectations in mind, and the signing of ASAI Hat Yai and ASAI Patong Phuket demonstrates our confidence in the long-term potential of Thailand’s lifestyle hospitality segment.”

ASAI Hotels is one of nine brands under Dusit Hotels and Resorts, Dusit International’s global hospitality portfolio. The portfolio spans luxury retreats, wellness resorts, lifestyle hotels, and contemporary city stays across 19 countries, comprising 50 hotels, alongside approximately 237 luxury villas under Elite Havens, the leading provider of luxury villa rentals in Asia. More than 50 Dusit Hotels and Resorts properties are in the pipeline worldwide, based on portfolio and pipeline figures as of the first quarter of 2026.