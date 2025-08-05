Dusit International comes to France

Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, has recently signed a partnership agreement with SYDEL, a French real estate investment company, to establish Dusit France—a joint venture created to bring Dusit’s unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to France for the first time.

Leveraging SYDEL’s local knowledge and operational expertise, the joint project will focus on identifying opportunities for Dusit Hotels and Resorts, whose portfolio of nine brands spans the lodging spectrum, from affordable lifestyle hotels to full-service luxury retreats.

Brands being considered for the French market include Dusit Thani (Bespoke Luxury), Devarana – Dusit Retreats (Wellness Luxury), Dusit Collection (Character Luxury), Dusit Hotels (Upper Upscale), dusitD2 (Lifestyle Upscale), Dusit Princess (Upper Midscale), ASAI Hotels (Lifestyle Midscale), and Dusit Suites (Lifestyle Long Stay).

Dusit and SYDEL collaboration

The partnership was officially established during an exclusive signing ceremony held in Paris on 10 July 2025. At the event, Gilles Cretallaz, Chief Operating Officer of Dusit International, presented the vision for Dusit France and highlighted the group’s expansion plans for the region.

“We are thrilled to partner with SYDEL to seek opportunities to expand Dusit’s footprint and bring our distinctive brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to France—one of the world’s most iconic travel destinations,” said Mr Cretallaz.

As of today, Dusit’s portfolio includes 294 properties in 18 countries, comprising 55 under the Dusit Hotels and Resorts brand and 239 luxury villas managed by Elite Havens. In Europe, the company operates the upscale Dusit Suites Athens, situated in the lively coastal area of Glyfada along the Athenian Riviera.