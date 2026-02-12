Dubai Holding Buys Jumeirah Mallorca

Dubai Holding, a major international real estate investor, has added to its European portfolio with the acquisition of a hotel in Mallorca, Spain.

It has bought the five-star Jumeirah Port Soller Hotel & Spa, a 121 room retreat located on the coast of the Spanish island. The property was put up for sale by previous owner Deka Immobilien, as it sought to realign its fund investment strategy.

Consolidating Ownership and Management

The hotel was first acquired as a development project in 2007. It opened in 2012, and has been held by Deka in recent years in its open-ended real estate fund WestInvest InterSelect. Acquisition of adjacent land subsequently allowed the successful resort to be extended, with the addition rooms opened in 2015.

Since opening, the property has operated under the Jumeirah brand. Now, with Dubai Holding taking ownership of the asset, the future of the property is completely aligned, with owner and brand under one group.

“This acquisition represents a strategic addition to our growing global hospitality portfolio and underscores our commitment to invest in high-quality assets that enhance long-term value for Dubai Holding,” said Amit Kaushal the group CEO at Dubai Holding. “As we continue to expand our footprint in world-class destinations, we remain focused on optimising performance across our portfolio and creating sustainable value through disciplined growth.”

The addition takes Dubai Holding’s portfolio to 34 luxury assets, which includes five Jumeirah branded hotels in Europe. As well as Jumeirah branded properties, the portfolio includes other key luxury hotel assets such as the Bvlgari Hotel in Dubai. In total, Jumeirah currently operates 29 hotels and resorts, many in gateway destinations.

For the Jumeirah brand, upcoming additions include the Jumeirah Le Richemond Geneva in Switzerland. Renovation of the 109 room landmark should be complete by autumn 2026.

Also in the works are two more properties in the Middle East. Jumeirah Red Sea will be one of the many new luxury hotels coming to the Red Sea resort project, off the Saudi coast. Jumeirah’s contribution will have 159 guest rooms, and is scheduled to complete in late 2026.

Expansion in the Middle East

And in Dubai, plans are under way to build Jumeirah Asora Bay. The project is likely to be completed in 2029, and will see a shift towards a mix of rooms, suites and villas in a block topped by a seven bedroom penthouse.

The brand is also growing in Abu Dhabi. During January 2026, it was announced that leading UAE real estate developer, Emirates Developments, will deliver a new project for the brand, Jumeirah Residences Al Maryah Island. The project will include 253 apartments in a mix of sizes, from modest one bedroom units to family sized five bed homes. Many will have views over the canal, while all will be close to amenities including the Galleria Mall.