DoubleTree comes to Paris

Hilton is continuing its expansion in France, particularly in the Paris region, with the upcoming addition of DoubleTree by Hilton Paris Boulogne, scheduled to open in January 2026. The new property marks a significant milestone for Hilton, which has almost doubled its portfolio in the country over the past five years, partly driven by the recent introduction of its premium budget brand, Spark, in Lyon.

Strategic location and key features

The new DoubleTree hotel will be located in Boulogne-Billancourt on avenue Edouard Vaillant, offering a prime position close to notable landmarks such as the Roland-Garros stadium and the Parc des Princes. The hotel is also conveniently situated near major corporate offices and the Porte de Saint-Cloud metro station.

The property will feature 170 rooms and suites, a restaurant with a terrace, a bar, and a fitness center. These facilities are designed to cater to a wide range of guest needs, from relaxing leisure stays to productive business trips.

Meeting and event facilities

In addition to its accommodations, DoubleTree by Hilton Paris Boulogne will enhance Hilton’s offerings for meetings and events in the region. The hotel will include six meeting rooms, totaling nearly 550 square meters of MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) space. The largest meeting room will have a capacity for up to 220 people in a theatre-style layout.

The opening of this hotel adds to Hilton’s growing presence in Paris, which currently includes 14 properties in the region, with more developments planned.