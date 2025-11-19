DoubleTree by Hilton rebrands Belfast hotel

After a recent franchise agreement with Hilton, the popular Ten Square Hotel in Belfast city center has been rebranded. Ten Square Hotel, situated beside Belfast City Hall on Donegall Square South, is the second DoubleTree by Hilton property in Northern Ireland.

The next chapter in their journey

Loughview Leisure Group, the hotel’s owner, announced on November 18 that the property has officially joined the DoubleTree by Hilton brand. Ahead of the rebrand, 23 guest rooms and the reception area were refreshed.

The hotel, now called DoubleTree by Hilton Belfast City Ten Square, is housed in the Grade B1 listed Yorkshire House, built in 1862 and designed by famous architect Charles Lanyon. With 131 rooms, the hotel offers Jospers Steakhouse, The Doffer Bar, The Loft rooftop lounge, and the Linenhall function suite. It will continue to be owned and managed by Loughview Leisure Group.

Stephen Carson, Group Operations Director at Loughview Leisure Group, said, “We are delighted to announce this next chapter in our journey, marking a decade since we first acquired and developed the hotel. Partnering with the globally recognized DoubleTree by Hilton brand enhances our offering and elevates the guest experience, bringing a fresh, world-class hospitality option to the heart of Belfast.”

Expansion in Northern Ireland

DoubleTree by Hilton, a rapidly growing global brand with over 700 hotels in 61 countries, continues its expansion across Northern Ireland.

Hilton has already partnered with Loughview Leisure Group for the DoubleTree by Hilton in Templepatrick, which recently underwent a multi-million-pound renovation of its guestrooms, spa, public areas, and a 220-acre parkland golf course.

In addition, a new DoubleTree by Hilton will open in Derry’s Queen’s Quay area in December 2026.

The brand’s expansion also includes the debut of Tempo by Hilton in Belfast city center next year. This marks the international launch of the brand, following its success in the United States. Tempo by Hilton Belfast City Centre will breathe new life into a vacant office building in the heart of the city, near the Cathedral Quarter and just steps from Belfast City Hall. The hotel is set to open by the end of 2026.