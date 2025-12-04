Design Hotels adds 14 new APAC properties

Design Hotels has expanded its Asia Pacific footprint with the addition of more than 14 properties across six countries, marking the first time the region accounts for 28% of the brand’s global portfolio growth in a single year. The move reflects the company’s focus on strengthening its presence in one of hospitality’s fastest-growing markets.

Expansion across six countries

The new member hotels span Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, China, and India. These additions represent urban, cultural, and nature-rooted properties that align with Design Hotels’ core principles of original design, visionary ownership, and strong local character.

Stijn Oyen, Managing Director at Design Hotels, said, “By welcoming these diverse properties into our portfolio, we are deepening our ability to connect travelers with transformative experiences rooted in creativity and community.”

Else Kuala Lumpur © Marriott International, Inc.

Notable additions include:

China: The ArcadiaPlace, Lugu Lake, designed by IMAGO, located in Sichuan and surrounded by mountain landscapes, with inspiration drawn from Mosuo matriarchal culture.

The ArcadiaPlace, Lugu Lake, designed by IMAGO, located in Sichuan and surrounded by mountain landscapes, with inspiration drawn from Mosuo matriarchal culture. Thailand: Public House, Bangkok, a Sukhumvit-based property offering a contemporary, inclusive reinterpretation of a British gentleman’s club. Designed by 4b Architects.

Public House, Bangkok, a Sukhumvit-based property offering a contemporary, inclusive reinterpretation of a British gentleman’s club. Designed by 4b Architects. Japan: Yoruya, a 13-room property in Kurashiki reflecting Edo-period townhouse architecture.

Yoruya, a 13-room property in Kurashiki reflecting Edo-period townhouse architecture. Malaysia: ELSE Kuala Lumpur, a restored 1930s heritage building contributing to the downtown cultural landscape

ELSE Kuala Lumpur, a restored 1930s heritage building contributing to the downtown cultural landscape Indonesia: Magia de Uma, Bali, a new project from the team behind Palazzo Daniele, set above the rice paddies of Canggu.

Magia de Uma, Bali, a new project from the team behind Palazzo Daniele, set above the rice paddies of Canggu. India: Hotel Irada, Pune, the brand’s first member in India, located on a 66-acre working winery at Vijay Mallya’s estate.

Global portfolio growth

Design Hotels reports 15% portfolio growth over the past 12 months, with new properties joining across EMEA, the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. Recent additions in EMEA include Esperanza Lake Resort in Lithuania, Stieg’nhaus in Austria, and Voaara in Madagascar. Eleven hotels joined across the U.S. and the CALA region, adding 828 keys and expanding the brand into markets such as Miami, Atlanta, Asheville, Capistrano Beach, Valle de Guadalupe, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, and Colombia.

Esperanza Lake Resort © Marriott International, Inc.

The growth coincides with the company’s move to a new Berlin headquarters designed by RHO, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, custom design elements, and a rooftop terrace.

Design Hotels currently includes more than 300 independent hotels in over 50 countries, while its partner Marriott International operates over 9,700 properties across 143 countries and territories.