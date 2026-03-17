Delcorp to Launch AC by Marriott Brand in Sydney

Australian property developer Deicorp is to support Marriott in introducing its design-led AC by Marriott hotel brand into the Sydney market.

The new 104 room hotel will occupy the lower floors of the Hyde Metropolitan tower, which Deicorp is developing on a site in Sydney’s CBD. The upper floors of the 55 storey tower will accommodate 169 luxury residences, with one, two or three bedrooms. Architects Candalepas Associates have drawn up designs for the tower, which will have a highly contemporary style.

A Strong Operating Partner

The project will also have the early involvement of hotel operating specialist Trilogy, who are on board to manage the property from its opening in late 2027. A relative newcomer to the third party hotel management marketplace, Trilogy is led by highly experienced hotel specialists.

Trilogy already operates seven hotels in the Sydney area, including the Mercure Sydney, and Crowne Plaza hotels in the city centre and at the airport. As of today, the Trilogy portfolio extends to 18 hotels open across Australia, largely under brands from Accor and IHG. Its most recent addition was the opening of Peppers Gallery Hotel Canberra, an 80 room boutique heritage property that dates back to 1927.

“Expanding Marriott International’s footprint in the tightly held Sydney market is always a milestone,” commented Tristan Cooper, Marriott’s director of hotel development in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific. “This lifestyle hotel is slated to bring a sophisticated edge to the Sydney market. We thank Deicorp for their trust in Marriott International and AC Hotels, and we look forward to a successful collaboration with Trilogy Hotels as they lead the hotel’s management.”

During 2025, Marriott signed a number of sites around the globe, including AC Hotel by Marriott Vienna Naschmarkt, a partnership with Verkehrsbuero to convert the Austria Grand Hotel Ananas. The group also signed an AC hotel in Ulaanbaatar, debuting the brand in Mongolia. The 170 room property is expected to open in 2027.

And 2025 finished with another country added to the AC portfolio, with the opening of AC Hotel by Marriott Manila. This first for the Philippines offers 160 rooms, each with a great view of the Ortigas skyline.

AC Brand Expands Globally

The AC brand is also expanding in China, where Marriott has tweaked the brand with localised design, and has developed experiences specifically suited to Chinese travellers. New sites in Hangzhou, Shenzhen and Xiamen were among those signed into the pipeline in 2025, while openings included AC Hotel Wuhan Hankou, created by converting a historic city centre building.

Originally founded by Spaniard Antonio Catalan, the brand initially expanded across Spain and Latin American markets. Marriott took a stake in 2011, partnering to help expand AC across Europe. By 2019, Marriott was ready to fully acquire the AC Hotels brand, taking it global and significantly accelerating its pace of growth.