Crowne Plaza Parramatta announced for 2029

IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced a new partnership with Urban Property Group to open Crowne Plaza Parramatta in 2029, marking the global brand’s debut in Sydney’s growing second central business district.

Located directly opposite Parramatta Train Station, the 217-room hotel will sit at the center of a new mixed-use development connected to the Westfield Parramatta precinct. Guests will benefit from direct access between the train station and hotel, offering seamless transport links across Greater Sydney.

A new landmark for Western Sydney

Crowne Plaza Parramatta is set to feature:

A contemporary all-day restaurant and an intimate lobby bar

Flexible meeting and event spaces

A rooftop infinity pool and outdoor terrace

The property is designed to serve business travelers, event delegates, and leisure guests alike, complementing Parramatta’s continued transformation into a key hub for commerce, education, health, and the arts.

The area is experiencing significant cultural and infrastructure investment, including the new Powerhouse Parramatta Museum, an expanded Riverside Theatre precinct, and the upcoming Western Sydney International Airport opening in 2026.

Matt Tripolone, Managing Director for IHG Hotels & Resorts in Australasia & Pacific, said the development represents an ideal opportunity to expand the Crowne Plaza brand in one of Australia’s most dynamic regions. “We’re delighted to partner with Urban and maximize this exceptional opportunity to bring our world-famous Crowne Plaza brand to Parramatta at a pivotal time in the city’s transformation,” he said. “Crowne Plaza Parramatta will be a flagship destination for both domestic and international travelers and an important and attractive addition to the city’s evolving skyline.”

Patrick Elias, Co-CEO of Urban Property Group, commented, “This marks our first-ever hotel collaboration and will become a striking, defining feature within our development when it opens in 2029,” Elias said. “Parramatta is set to play a key role in Sydney’s future as a major city center, and we are proud to be creating a must-visit destination that combines quality hospitality and unrivalled connectivity.”

Expanding the Crowne Plaza brand

Crowne Plaza Parramatta will join other notable Australian properties including Crowne Plaza Sydney Darling Harbour, Crowne Plaza Melbourne, and Crowne Plaza Adelaide Mawson Lakes. IHG’s Crowne Plaza portfolio now includes 14 open hotels and 7 in the pipeline across Australia, contributing to a global network of 415 open hotels and 144 under development.

The project continues Crowne Plaza’s international growth strategy, bringing its signature blend of purposeful design, energizing guest experiences, and flexible work-life spaces to the heart of Western Sydney.