Crowne Plaza is coming to Nepal

IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced a management agreement with Lumbini Heritage Limited for Crowne Plaza Lumbini, set to open in 2026. This will be the second Crowne Plaza property in Nepal. Located in Lumbini, one of the most significant spiritual sites in the world, the hotel will cater to both leisure and business travelers, especially those attending events or visiting for pilgrimage.

Set in a strategic location

The Crowne Plaza Lumbini will be located just four kilometers from the main pilgrimage site and 18 kilometers from Gautam Buddha Airport, placing it in a great location to serve international and domestic visitors. It will offer 137 premium rooms, 10 suites, and a variety of versatile meeting spaces, including a banquet hall. The hotel is expected to fill a gap in the market, where international hotel options are currently limited.

Sudeep Jain, Managing Director for Southwest Asia at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “Lumbini holds immense spiritual and cultural significance, and bringing the Crowne Plaza brand here reaffirms our commitment to expanding world-class hospitality across high-potential destinations. With modern design, versatile spaces, and premium facilities, we are confident Crowne Plaza Lumbini will become a preferred choice for domestic and international travelers alike.”

Reaffirming IHG’s regional expansion

Subhash Amatya, Chairman of Lumbini Heritage Limited, added, “We are proud to collaborate with IHG Hotels & Resorts to bring a Crowne Plaza hotel to Lumbini. The city holds immense cultural and spiritual value, attracting travelers from around the world. With IHG’s global expertise and the strength of the Crowne Plaza brand, we are confident that the hotel will redefine hospitality standards in the region.”

IHG’s strong portfolio in Southwest Asia continues to grow, with several Crowne Plaza hotels already operating in the region. The company has an expanding pipeline to meet the growing demand for international travel in this fast-developing market.

The opening of Crowne Plaza Lumbini marks another milestone in IHG’s strategy to offer world-class accommodations in key global destinations. Currently, IHG has 51 hotels operating across six brands in India, including Six Senses, InterContinental Hotels and Resorts®, Crowne Plaza®, voco™ Hotels, Holiday Inn Resort®, and Holiday Inn Express®, and a strong pipeline of 72 hotels scheduled to open in the next 3-5 years.