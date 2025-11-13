Crowne Plaza is coming to Montenegro

IHG Hotels & Resorts announced the signing of Crowne Plaza Budva in Montenegro, in collaboration with our partners Uniprom Hoteli d.o.o. The hotel will join Crowne Plaza’s expanding European portfolio, which includes over 110 operational and planned properties, including the soon-to-open Crowne Plaza Durres in Albania and a forthcoming project in Kolašin, Montenegro.

A new coastal destination

Expected to open in Q1 2026, Crowne Plaza Budva will feature 81 rooms along Montenegro’s Adriatic coast. The hotel will be located on the Slovenska obala promenade, just 70 meters from the sea and close to parks, restaurants, the Old Town, and the City Marina. The location positions the hotel at the center of Budva’s emerging tourist district, widely regarded as the country’s primary hub for visitors.

Guests will have access to a modern destination restaurant with uninterrupted sea views, as well as a terrace recognized as one of Budva’s most sophisticated social venues. The property will also offer flexible meeting spaces equipped with modern technology, suitable for seminars, workshops, conferences, exhibitions, and social events.

Willemijn Geels, Vice President, Development, Europe, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “We’re delighted to be partnering with Uniprom Hoteli d.o.o. to bring our Crowne Plaza brand to Budva—a destination that continues to attract tourists on the Adriatic coast. Crowne Plaza Budva will offer guests a premium stay in one of the country’s most dynamic coastal cities, becoming a standout destination for both business and leisure travelers.”

Expanding IHG’s presence in the Balkans

IHG currently operates 12 hotels across the Balkans, spanning Bulgaria, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, and Slovenia, with a further 10 in development. In Montenegro, Crowne Plaza Budva will join four existing IHG properties: Regent Porto Montenegro, voco Podgorica, Crowne Plaza Podgorica, and Iberostar Waves Herceg Novi.

Veselin Pejović and Stevan Pejović of Uniprom Hoteli d.o.o. said, “We are excited to partner with IHG Hotels & Resorts to bring one of the world’s most trusted premium brands to Budva. Crowne Plaza Budva represents an exciting opportunity to showcase the best of Montenegrin hospitality in a location that is already renowned for its beauty and vibrancy.”

Globally, Crowne Plaza operates over 400 properties across city, airport, resort, and suburban locations. In Europe, the brand currently has 92 open hotels, with 19 more in the pipeline, including projects in Paris Marne-la-Vallée, Katowice, and Istanbul West. The brand’s recent refresh highlights modern design and enhanced guest programs aimed at blended travelers.