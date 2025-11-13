Search

Crowne Plaza is coming to Montenegro

Crowne Plaza EU
Exterior of the future Crowne Plaza Budva © IHG
IHG signs Crowne Plaza Budva with Uniprom Hoteli d.o.o., adding a premium hotel to Montenegro’s tourism hub

IHG Hotels & Resorts announced the signing of Crowne Plaza Budva in Montenegro, in collaboration with our partners Uniprom Hoteli d.o.o. The hotel will join Crowne Plaza’s expanding European portfolio, which includes over 110 operational and planned properties, including the soon-to-open Crowne Plaza Durres in Albania and a forthcoming project in Kolašin, Montenegro.

A new coastal destination

Expected to open in Q1 2026, Crowne Plaza Budva will feature 81 rooms along Montenegro’s Adriatic coast. The hotel will be located on the Slovenska obala promenade, just 70 meters from the sea and close to parks, restaurants, the Old Town, and the City Marina. The location positions the hotel at the center of Budva’s emerging tourist district, widely regarded as the country’s primary hub for visitors.

Guests will have access to a modern destination restaurant with uninterrupted sea views, as well as a terrace recognized as one of Budva’s most sophisticated social venues. The property will also offer flexible meeting spaces equipped with modern technology, suitable for seminars, workshops, conferences, exhibitions, and social events.

Willemijn Geels, Vice President, Development, Europe, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “We’re delighted to be partnering with Uniprom Hoteli d.o.o. to bring our Crowne Plaza brand to Budva—a destination that continues to attract tourists on the Adriatic coast. Crowne Plaza Budva will offer guests a premium stay in one of the country’s most dynamic coastal cities, becoming a standout destination for both business and leisure travelers.”

Expanding IHG’s presence in the Balkans

IHG currently operates 12 hotels across the Balkans, spanning Bulgaria, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, and Slovenia, with a further 10 in development. In Montenegro, Crowne Plaza Budva will join four existing IHG properties: Regent Porto Montenegro, voco Podgorica, Crowne Plaza Podgorica, and Iberostar Waves Herceg Novi.

Veselin Pejović and Stevan Pejović of Uniprom Hoteli d.o.o. said, “We are excited to partner with IHG Hotels & Resorts to bring one of the world’s most trusted premium brands to Budva. Crowne Plaza Budva represents an exciting opportunity to showcase the best of Montenegrin hospitality in a location that is already renowned for its beauty and vibrancy.”

Globally, Crowne Plaza operates over 400 properties across city, airport, resort, and suburban locations. In Europe, the brand currently has 92 open hotels, with 19 more in the pipeline, including projects in Paris Marne-la-Vallée, Katowice, and Istanbul West. The brand’s recent refresh highlights modern design and enhanced guest programs aimed at blended travelers.

Related Articles

Projects
hotels Greece

Greece welcomes its first Waldorf Astoria

byMakenzie Huff | 11 Nov 2025 |
Hilton announces Waldorf Astoria Scarlet Bay, the brand’s first resort in Greece, expanding its luxury presence on the Peloponnese...
Read More
Project of the Week
hotels Iceland

Project of the Week: Skald Hotel Akureyri Curio Collection by Hilton

byMakenzie Huff | 11 Nov 2025 |
The Akureyri Skáld Hotel, Hilton’s first luxury countryside property in Iceland, debuts in 2026 with 70 rooms...
Read More
Projects
Lamington secures green funding

Lamington secures green funding

byChris Bown | 10 Nov 2025 |
Lamington has secured funding in the form of a green loan, to support development of its Room2 hotel in York...
Read More

Found this data interesting?

Start a free trial of THP’s database with over 8,500 hotel projects and key contact details.

Sign up

Highlights