Crowne Plaza coming near Disneyland Paris

IHG Hotels & Resorts has signed an agreement to open Crowne Plaza Paris – Marne-la-Vallée, in partnership with Danish real estate company Proark. The 250-room property, located in Magny-le-Hongre, is scheduled to be fully converted and operational in the second half of 2026.

Just 10 minutes from Disneyland Paris, this new luxury hotel will strengthen IHG’s premium portfolio in France. It also expands Crowne Plaza’s European footprint, joining more than 90 open hotels in the region and 17 more in development.

Rendering of a guest room at Crowne Plaza Paris – Marne-la-Vallée © IHG

A strategic location for leisure and business

Set in the scenic area of Magny-le-Hongre, guests will be able to enjoy both the local heritage as well as easy access to major tourist destinations (we see you, Parc des Félins). Nearby attractions include the Grand Morin hills and the historic Sainte-Geneviève church, giving visitors a chance to experience both the natural beauty and heritage of the region.

The hotel will feature indoor and outdoor pools, a wellness and fitness area, two restaurants, a social space, and a bar. Designed to cater to business travelers as well, it will include state-of-the-art meeting facilities and a large ballroom designed for conferences and events.

Rendering of the fitness center at Crowne Plaza Paris – Marne-la-Vallée © IHG

Willemijn Geels, Vice President of Development for Europe at IHG, said, “Crowne Plaza Paris – Marne-la-Vallée represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring one of the world’s largest premium hotel brands to a landmark leisure destination. We’re particularly pleased to be partnering with Proark, who have placed their trust in IHG and our Crowne Plaza brand to deliver strong returns for them and this exceptional property.”

Michael Brag, Chairman of Magny-le-Hongre Hotel and Proark, added, “This project marks an exciting new chapter for our Magny-le-Hongre property, and we’re proud to embark on this journey with IHG Hotels & Resorts. Once doors open in 2026, Crowne Plaza Paris – Marne-la-Vallée will reflect our commitment to modern design and sustainability.”

Crowne Plaza’s French pipeline

Crowne Plaza remains one of IHG’s most globally recognized brands, with more than 400 hotels already in operation. In France, IHG currently manages around 70 properties across its various brands, with 10 more under development. The Magny-le-Hongre site will strengthen its position in the premium segment, joining several recent signings, including a Vignette Collection hotel on the Côte d’Azur.

If completed on schedule, the hotel would add another anchor property in the competitive Disneyland Paris area, where most leading international groups are seeking representation. It would also open new opportunities for hotel suppliers and service partners to support a high-traffic property in one of France’s busiest tourist destinations.