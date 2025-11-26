Crowne Plaza comes to Pakistan

IHG Hotels & Resorts has signed a franchise agreement with Serene Tower (Pvt) Ltd. to introduce the Crowne Plaza brand to DHA Multan, a prominent cultural and economic center in Pakistan. Scheduled to open in early 2028, Crowne Plaza Multan will be the brand’s first property in the city.

A landmark address in Multan

Located in the DHA Multan community—an area known for its upscale residences, vibrant commercial developments, and a PGA-approved, world-class golf course—the 200-key Crowne Plaza Multan will be part of the iconic Serene Tower. With its strategic position along Bosan and Mattital Roads, the hotel will offer strong connectivity across Punjab, making it ideal for corporate travelers, MICE events, and the expanding golf, education, and healthcare tourism markets.

The upcoming hotel will feature modern guest rooms, versatile meeting spaces, all-day dining options, a fitness center, and a swimming pool. Reflecting the Crowne Plaza brand’s signature balance of work and life, the property will combine creative design with personalized service to deliver a seamless guest experience.

Strategic partnership driving growth

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, IHG Hotels & Resorts, India, Middle East & Africa, said, “Multan’s rich heritage, coupled with its rapid economic development, makes it an ideal destination for a globally recognized premium brand like Crowne Plaza. Our partnership with Serene Tower (Pvt) Ltd. reflects our shared confidence in the city’s potential and allows us to meet the rising demand for high-quality, international hospitality experiences.”

Tahir Nawaz, Chairman of Nawaz Group of Companies and owner of Serene Tower (Pvt) Ltd., added, “We are proud to partner with IHG to deliver a hospitality landmark that will redefine standards in Multan. This project underscores our commitment to contributing to Multan’s urban transformation and will be a landmark addition to the city’s skyline.”

The signing reflects IHG’s strategy to grow in high-potential regional markets driven by infrastructure expansion and rising tourism. Crowne Plaza Multan will join the brand’s global portfolio of over 415 operating hotels and nearly 150 in the pipeline.