Cristian Nannucci named GM for Tivoli La Vie Muscat

Cristian Nannucci, General Manager Tivoli La Vie Muscat Hotel & Residences © Minor Hotels
Minor Hotels appoints Cristian Nannucci as General Manager of the upcoming Tivoli La Vie Muscat Hotel, launching Tivoli’s first property in Oman in 2026

Minor Hotels has announced the appointment of Cristian Nannucci as General Manager of the upcoming Tivoli La Vie Muscat Hotel, scheduled to open in Q1 2026. With over three decades of global hospitality experience, Nannucci will oversee the pre-opening and launch of Tivoli’s first property in Oman.

Bringing global leadership to Oman

Nannucci brings a proven track record of leadership across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, having held senior roles with internationally recognized hotel brands, including Shangri-La. He was instrumental in the opening of the five-star dual complex PARKROYAL COLLECTION and Pan Pacific Serviced Suites in Kuala Lumpur, and he has most recently taken on senior assignments in Malaysia and the Philippines. His areas of expertise include luxury resort management, multi-property operations, brand development, and new hotel openings—making him well-positioned to lead the launch of Tivoli La Vie Muscat.

Known for combining operational excellence with a strong focus on guest experience and commercial performance, Nannucci’s leadership is expected to play a key role in establishing Tivoli’s footprint in Oman. An Italian national, he is a graduate of the Aurelio Saffi Hotel School in Florence and has completed executive leadership programs at Cornell University. His diverse cultural background and international training have shaped a management style rooted in precision, innovation, and warm hospitality.

A strategic move for Tivoli in Oman

Located within the modern LA VIE development, Tivoli La Vie Muscat will include 79 hotel rooms and 100 branded residences. The hotel will be positioned near key landmarks such as the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre and an 18-hole golf course managed by Troon Golf. The opening marks a significant step in Tivoli Hotels & Resorts’ expansion in the Middle East, complementing its presence in Qatar and upcoming debut in Bahrain.

David Todd, Vice President of Operations, Minor Hotels Middle East & Africa, stated, “The appointment of Cristian marks a significant milestone as we prepare to launch our first Tivoli property in Oman. Cristian brings a wealth of leadership in luxury hospitality, and we are confident that under his guidance, Tivoli La Vie Muscat Hotel will deliver a unique blend of Omani heritage and contemporary elegance in the heart of the capital.”

Nasser Al Shibli, CEO of ORIS, the property’s owning company, welcomed Nannucci’s appointment, highlighting it as a milestone in bringing world-class hospitality to the Sultanate.

