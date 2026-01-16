Crescent Expands U.S. Portfolio in Columbus

Crescent Hotels & Resorts has added the Renaissance Columbus Downtown Hotel to its portfolio. The 408-room property is owned by Whitestone Companies and represents continued growth for Crescent in the branded lifestyle segment.

This new hotel development blends the reach of a global brand with the character of an independent property. Crescent plans to introduce guest experiences and design elements inspired by Columbus’s creative energy.

Downtown Columbus Lifestyle Hotel

Located in the heart of downtown Columbus, the Renaissance Columbus Downtown Hotel is within walking distance of leading restaurants, cultural attractions, and the Short North Arts District. The property features modern guest accommodations, a rooftop pool and bar with skyline views, and more than 22,500 square feet of flexible meeting and event space.

The hotel will offer amenities that support meetings, events, and city-centered experiences.

Strengthening a Longstanding Partnership

The addition of the Renaissance Columbus Downtown further strengthens the partnership between Crescent Hotels & Resorts and Whitestone Companies. The move expands both organizations’ presence in the Columbus market and reflects a shared approach to hospitality centered on design, guest experience, and service.

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is a nationally recognized hotel and resort operator with more than 120 properties across the United States and Canada. Crescent is approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt brand families and also manages independent and lifestyle properties through its Latitudes Collection.

Whitestone Companies is a capital investment firm specializing in the acquisition and management of hospitality assets, multifamily units, and corporate office spaces. Its portfolio spans more than 14 states and includes 27 active projects, with a focus on strategic growth and long-term value.