Courtyard by Marriott Council Bluffs Joins Kinseth Hospitality

Kinseth Hospitality Companies (KHC) has officially completed the ownership takeover of the Courtyard by Marriott located at 2501 Bass Pro Drive in Council Bluffs, Iowa. The transition is effective immediately and adds another branded hotel to KHC’s growing portfolio across Iowa and the surrounding region.

A Strategic Addition in a Prime Location

Situated near major attractions, entertainment venues, and key business corridors, the Courtyard by Marriott Council Bluffs supports a wide range of guest needs. The acquisition reflects KHC’s continued focus on investing in high-quality hospitality assets and strengthening its presence in communities it serves.

“This acquisition aligns with our strategic growth objectives and allows us to further elevate the guest experience through our proven operational expertise, team development focus, and commitment to brand standards,” said Les Kinseth, President of Kinseth Hospitality Companies.

Seamless Transition and Continued Growth

Guests can expect business as usual at the hotel, which will continue to operate under the Courtyard by Marriott brand. KHC plans to work closely with the existing on-property team to ensure continuity of service while exploring opportunities for enhancements that further support the hotel’s position in the local market.

Throughout the transition, Kinseth Hospitality Companies remains committed to supporting associates, guests, and community partners. The company emphasizes a collaborative approach, prioritizing team development and brand consistency as it integrates the property into its broader portfolio.

Based in Coralville, Iowa, Kinseth Hospitality is a hotel management, development, and ownership company with a track record of operating award-winning hotels, restaurants, and event venues. The company currently manages more than 130 hotels across 17 states, spanning full-service, limited-service, boutique, and resort properties.