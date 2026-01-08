Club Med signs Tremblant

Leading all-inclusive resort operator Club Med has signed its second Canadian destination, in the ski resort of Mont Tremblant.

Club Med Tremblant will be an Alpine-inspired development, receiving guests in the heart of the Laurentian mountains, around a two hour drive north of Montreal. The 300 room new build property is expected to be ready for an opening in December 2028, promising the first Club Med guests a great new year skiing and snowboarding on the resort’s groomed hills.

A partnership approach

Three partners will be collaborating to deliver this new project. French management company Alderan will work alongside Club Med, while the operator of the resort, Station Mont-Tremblant, will be providing the real estate on a long term lease, and supporting construction. Club Med will be responsible for design, planning and execution, ensuring the new resort meets brand standards, delivering an experience that Club Med guests expect from their mountain resort visits.

The property will be located on the mountain, for a ski-in and ski-out experience. Spa facilities, and a kid’s club will be included, along with facilities for Club Med’s signature all-inclusive food offering, and a major spa and wellness centre.

The city of Mont-Tremblant balances the growth of skiing and summer sports in the area with environmental responsibilities. The tourism sector welcomes over 3 million visitors a year, through the seasons. As a result, the new Club Med property will target LEED certification in its construction, and Green Globe certification once operating.

Club Med and Station Mont-Tremblant have both committed to enhance the visitor experience. A new partnership will ensure Club Med guests have access to a wide range ski lessons, supporting everyone from beginners to experts. At the same time, the operator has agreed to expand and enhance the on-mountain experience, improving mountain amenities and slope conditions.

Club Med Tremblant will build on the positive experience at Club Med Charlevoix, the brand’s first Canadian resort. This opened in 2021 in Quebec province, in a location north east of Quebec city.

Building the brand around the globe

Meanwhile, the brand continues to expand around the world. As the business is now Chinese backed, being owned by a division of Chinese conglomerate Fosun International, it is actively expanding in that country. Projects in progress include Club Med Joyview Shanwei, Club Med Wenzhou Tianding Lake and a resort planned for Qingdao.

Elsewhere, upcoming openings include Club Med Tinley Manor Resort in South Africa, a project with 411 rooms that is due to open in July 2026. Unique among the Club Med resorts, it will offer a two centre opportunity for guests. In addition to the beach resort, there will be a connected safari lodge inland. Those opting to trip inland will stay under canvas, with the chance to take a guided drive to spot lions, leopards, elephants, rhinos and buffalo up close in their natural habitats.