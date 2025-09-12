Club Med expands in Indonesia

Club Med has signed a hotel management agreement with PT Grahatama Kreasibaru (GKB) to develop a new resort in North Sulawesi, Indonesia. The new property, Club Med Manado, will be the brand’s third property in the country, following Club Med Bali (1984) and Club Med Bintan (1997).

The agreement was formalized at a signing ceremony held at Club Med Bali, attended by Gregory Lanter, Deputy CEO of Club Med, and Harris Gozali, CEO of GKB.

Scheduled to open in 2028

Located approximately 70 minutes from Sam Ratulangi International Airport, Club Med Manado will open in 2028 and feature 250 rooms with views of the Molucca Sea and Mount Klabat. The resort will offer a combination of international cuisine and local Manadonese flavors. Guests will have access to standard Club Med offerings such as Kids’ Clubs, family programs, sports, and cultural activities.

As part of a broader regional strategy, Club Med Manado is one of several investments in Indonesia. The company is also renewing its land-use agreement for Club Med Bali and upgrading its Bintan property. The new resort aims to showcase the natural appeal of North Sulawesi while delivering Club Med’s signature all-inclusive experience.

Sustainable design and local impact

The project is designed with a focus on sustainability, targeting a BREEAM “Very Good” certification. Eco-conscious construction methods and operations will be prioritized throughout development. In addition to its environmental goals, the resort is expected to create over 1,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The scale and sustainability focus of the project present great opportunities for hotel suppliers offering environmentally responsible solutions, innovative products, and services aligned with premium resort standards.

“This strategic partnership not only strengthens our continued presence in Indonesia, a market we deeply cherish, but also allows us to bring our unique blend of premium all-inclusive luxury and immersive experiences to the breathtaking natural beauty of North Sulawesi,” commented Gregory Lanter.

Harris Gozali added, “We are proud to partner with Club Med in bringing a world-renowned brand to North Sulawesi, one of Indonesia’s most captivating natural destinations. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to elevating Indonesia’s tourism landscape through sustainable, world-class developments.”