CityHub appoints Remco Gerritsen as CEO

CityHub has announced a key leadership change as it prepares to double its European hotel footprint. Remco Gerritsen has been appointed CEO, succeeding cofounders Sem Schuurkes and Pieter van Tilburg, who will transition to board-level roles. The move signals the company’s commitment to accelerating growth across major European cities.

Founded in 2015, CityHub has built a reputation for redefining urban travel through its luxury pod-style hotels, currently operating in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Copenhagen, and Reykjavik. The concept blends private modular sleeping spaces with smart technology, shared social areas, and a strong focus on sustainability.

Leadership realignment to drive growth

With the company entering a new phase, Schuurkes and van Tilburg will shift from their joint CEO roles to focus on long-term strategy and brand integrity at the board level. Gerritsen, who brings over 25 years of experience in hotel operations and development, steps in to lead CityHub’s operational and expansion efforts.

Prior to joining CityHub, Gerritsen served as Director of Hotels at International Hotel Capital Partners (IHCP), where he oversaw high-profile projects including Renaissance Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, Moxy Amsterdam Schiphol, and the dual-brand Marriott in The Hague. His previous roles span senior positions at PPHE Hotels, IHG, NH Hotels, and others across Europe and Asia.

Gerritsen said, “What Sem and Pieter have created is impressive, and I look forward to building on their vision as we expand CityHub further. Guests today expect more than a bed—they want authentic connections to the city, seamless technology, and a responsible approach to travel. CityHub has captured that perfectly, and the potential to scale the concept globally is enormous. It is already a trailblazer in the urban hotel space, and my priority will be driving expansion into new markets while ensuring every property reflects the brand’s commitment to smart design, sustainability, and meaningful guest experiences.”

Sustainable, scalable, and guest-centric

CityHub’s hotel model reduces each guest’s carbon footprint by 89% compared to the European average, achieved through efficient use of space and repurposing vacant buildings. Each location is equipped with tech-enabled features and staffed by CityHosts who help travelers explore local culture beyond typical tourist paths.

Commenting on the transition, Schuurkes said, “Seeing that idea grow into a brand which resonates in international markets has been incredible, and now, with strong foundations in place, this is the right time to bring in new leadership to accelerate growth further. From the board, Pieter and I will continue to safeguard the quality and authenticity that makes CityHub what it is today.”

With strong foundations and a clear strategy, CityHub plans to expand its presence significantly in the coming years, targeting key urban markets across Europe.