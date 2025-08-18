Certified Sustainability: Mirage’s Commitment from Production to Logistics

The materials chosen for a building play a crucial role in its overall environmental impact. Mirage porcelain stoneware surfaces are designed to meet the highest standards of sustainability, combining quality, durability, and certified environmental responsibility.
These surfaces are built to last—delivering aesthetic appeal, strength, and functionality over time. Their long lifespan reduces the need for replacement, conserving natural resources. Thanks to their recyclability and resistance, Mirage products align with circular economy principles and help minimize environmental impact.
Mirage’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond the product itself. Our surfaces meet rigorous international certification standards, making them a reliable choice for architects and designers focused on environmentally responsible construction.
Key certifications include:
These certifications demonstrate the safety, health, and low environmental impact of our materials and manufacturing processes.
Sustainability at Mirage is a full-circle effort, extending beyond raw materials and production to include the entire supply chain.
We’ve implemented concrete logistics strategies to cut CO₂ emissions:
For every four units of raw material shipped, one travels by rail, significantly reducing road traffic and carbon output.
In our ReSource collections, we reduced the thickness of selected formats to 8 mm, lowering the weight per unit. This allows for better load optimization, reducing the number of transport trips and total emissions.
At Mirage, sustainability is not a slogan—it’s a responsibility. Our approach is holistic, focusing on innovation, resource efficiency, and continuous improvement.
Here’s how we’re changing the game:
Circular production, with over 60% pre-consumer recycled content
Upcycling industrial waste from other companies into new collections
7,900 photovoltaic panels powering our facilities with solar energy
100% water recovery, saving 400 million liters in just four years
Every decision we make aims to improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact, without compromising on product quality or performance.
Mirage designs and produces porcelain stoneware floors and coverings for commercial, public and residential spaces.