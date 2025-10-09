Search

Candlewood Suites comes to Iceland

hotel project Iceland
Signing of Candlewood Suites Reykjavik © IHG
IHG Hotels & Resorts partners with ALVA Capital to bring Candlewood Suites to Reykjavik, bringing up to 500 rooms across Iceland over the next few years

Happy Thursday, readers! Let’s talk about some exciting news from IHG Hotels & Resorts—they’re making their big debut in Iceland with the launch of their midscale long-stay brand, Candlewood Suites. This new hotel property will be located in Reykjavik and is brought to life by a partnership with ALVA Capital. Over the next three to five years, IHG plans to develop up to 500 rooms not only in the city but across Iceland, bringing other popular brands like Holiday Inn Express and Garner hotels to the Nordics.

Candlewood Suites Reykjavik will be a converted office building in Reykjavik’s bustling Hlíðar district, close to shops and popular attractions like the Sundhöllin Public Baths. With 53 spacious studios and apartments, complete with kitchens, it’s perfect for travelers wanting the comforts of home while on the road.

Big plans, bigger adventures

Iceland’s tourism has exploded in recent years, welcoming around 2.3 million visitors annually, which is more than five times the country’s population. So, IHG’s arrival couldn’t be better timed. This Reykjavik hotel joins a growing family of 13 properties already in the Nordics, including spots in Sweden, Denmark, and Finland. The collaboration with ALVA Capital, a seasoned local player, means IHG’s footprint will keep expanding across this beautiful island nation.

Voices from the team

Willemijn Geels, IHG’s Vice President of Development for Europe, shared, “We are looking forward to introducing the Candlewood Suites brand to the Nordics with the signing of Candlewood Suites Reykjavik in Iceland, an exciting emerging market for IHG. We are especially proud of the swift collaboration between IHG and our esteemed partners at ALVA, who have successfully signed and already begun the conversion to open this property in the near future.”

Over at ALVA, CEO Skorri Rafn Rafnsson said, “We are incredibly proud to be working with IHG Hotels & Resorts to bring Candlewood Suites to Iceland. It is a brand that combines the comforts of daily life with the conveniences of a hotel, enabling guests to stay comfortably and maintain their normal routines however long their stay.”

Why Candlewood Suites?

  • Spacious apartments with fully equipped kitchens
  • Self-service laundry and weekly housekeeping
  • Gym access and cozy workspaces
  • The Candlewood Cupboard marketplace with snacks and essentials available 24/7
  • A perfect blend of homey comfort and hotel convenience

With over 400 Candlewood Suites hotels worldwide and nearly 200 more on the way, Iceland now gets to join the fun.

So, Iceland, here’s to new friends, cozy stays, and plenty of adventures ahead! This exciting new project will also involve close collaboration with top hotel suppliers and industry experts to ensure that every Candlewood Suites property meets the highest standards of design and service.

For those interested in exploring the latest hotel industry developments and trends, there are great resources available that track hotel projects and data worldwide.

