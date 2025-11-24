Avani expands in Brisbane

Minor Hotels—a strong leader in the global hospitality industry with over 640 properties across 59 countries—has announced the latest addition to its growing Avani brand with the opening of Avani Living Queen’s Wharf Residences in Brisbane, Australia. Situated in the heart of the vibrant Queen’s Wharf precinct, this new property enhances Avani’s portfolio, offering both short- and long-term stays with a focus on flexibility, comfort, and style.

A fresh approach to flexible stays

Avani Living Queen’s Wharf Residences will feature 225 one, two, and three-bedroom suites, each with fully equipped kitchens and laundry capabilities. Designed for guests seeking both comfort and convenience, the property is ideal for both corporate and leisure travelers. Whether staying for a day, a week, or longer, guests can enjoy modern, spacious accommodations that feel like a home away from home.

Avani Living Queens Wharf Residences © Minor International

The property also offers premium amenities including a lap pool, sauna, and steam room. Avani’s signature touches, such as music that changes throughout the day and weekly wellness activations, will be introduced in 2026. Additionally, a grab-and-go pantry will be available for quick snacks or essentials.

Prime location in Brisbane

Located just steps from Brisbane’s riverfront, dining, and entertainment hubs, Avani Living Queen’s Wharf Residences is in a prime location that is continuously becoming more and more popular. With Brisbane becoming one of Australia’s top travel destinations, the property is set to offer an elevated stay for those visiting the city for business or leisure.

Craig Hooley, Chief Operating Officer of Minor Hotels Australasia, said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Avani Living Queen’s Wharf Residences to our Avani portfolio. As demand for Brisbane continues to increase, this addition strengthens our presence in the city and allows us to meet the increasing demand from travelers seeking more space, comfort and flexibility.”

This launch follows the announcement of the Avani Mooloolaba Beach Hotel, set to open in 2026.