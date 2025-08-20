Auckland welcomes Tribe, Jo&Joe

The New Zealand city of Auckland is set to welcome two new hotel brands, in the coming weeks – both from the Accor group.

First to launch will be Tribe, with a launch in mid October. Then, just a few weeks later in November will come Jo&Joe. Together, the two properties will substantially broaden the accommodation offer for visitors to this part of New Zealand.

Supported by a local developer

Both of the hotels are being developed by the CP Group, on the city’s Fort Street, close to the city centre yet just a short walk from the sights and sounds of Auckland’s port and wharves. CP Group is one of the largest hotel developers and investors in New Zealand, who have shown faith in the two brands as they spread around the globe.

Tribe will feature 60 comfortable rooms for guests, with common areas and a dynamic lobby bar designed to appeal to locals equally as they will accommodate those staying in the hotel. Smart design means Tribe offers stylish basics without too many extras, appealing to guests who prefer an affordable, yet high quality space.

Right next door will be Jo&Joe, a distinctly different accommodation option. Bridging the gap between a hotel and a hostel, this hybrid property will have 298 beds in 73 rooms, with a choice of a private double or twin room, or for groups and parties travelling together, dormitory style accommodation with stylish bunk beds. Communal spaces include the Happy House, plus a rooftop bar, sure to be the place to hang out of an evening.

Tribe and Jo&Joe both sit within the ever expanding brand portfolio of Accor’s luxury and lifestyle affiliate company, Ennismore. Accor is already the largest operator of hotels across New Zealand, and is set to maintain that position with new brands coming to the market.

In 2026, Accor will open the Pullman Hamilton, a 191 room property currently being converted from an office tower. The city’s tallest building, the Mistry Centre, will create a landmark upper upscale hotel for locals and visitors to enjoy. There are also plans for a second Tribe branded hotel in Auckland. The conversion will deliver a larger, 150 room property, due to open in 2028.

Expanding in Australia, too

Accor and Ennismore are busy elsewhere in the region, notably in Australia. There, work is under way in Sydney on the new Novotel Sydney Cabramatta, while the 25hours Hotel Sydney The Olympia is getting ready to open its 109 rooms to guests.

The Mantra airport hotel in Melbourne is undergoing refurbishment, while at Perth airport, work is under way on the development of a 240 room Pullman hotel. Also in Melbourne, preparations are being made to launch Ennismore’s Hoxton lifestyle brand, with a 198 room hotel scheduled to open in early 2027. It will join the recently opened Mondrian Gold Coast, delivering an increasing breadth of choice for travellers seeking lifestyle hotels across the country.