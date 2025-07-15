Arora Group acquires Bloc Hotels

The Arora Group has completed the purchase of Bloc Hotels, a specialist in high-quality, short-stay hotels known for their smart design and efficient use of space. The acquisition includes two operating hotels—Bloc Gatwick (245 rooms) and Bloc Birmingham (105 rooms)—alongside two additional UK development sites.

This move supports Arora Group’s strategy to diversify its holdings and strengthens its presence at Gatwick Airport, complementing its existing portfolio that includes Hilton, Sofitel, and other properties in the area. Since opening its first city center hotel in 2017 with InterContinental London – The O2, the group has broadened its scope to include luxury country house hotels such as Fairmont Windsor Park and Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf & Spa, as well as retail assets like Peacocks Shopping Centre and County Mall Shopping Centre.

Design-forward, guest-focused

Bloc Hotels’ compact and well-designed rooms focus on essential details to offer guests a value-driven experience, featuring:

Efficient layouts maximizing comfort in smaller spaces

Prime locations near major transport hubs

Smart, modern interiors prioritizing functionality

Vista family © Arora Group

Strengthening Arora’s position at Gatwick

Surinder Arora, CEO and Chairman of the Arora Group, said, “The acquisition of Bloc Hotels marks another exciting milestone for the Arora Group … Bloc Gatwick allows us to further cement our presence at the airport.”

Bloc Hotels’ Managing Director, Rob Morgan, highlighted the shared values between both companies. “The Arora Group brings not only the operational strength and experience to scale the business, but a genuine enthusiasm for its future. This transition marks a new phase of growth, including the upcoming developments of Bloc Grand Central and Bloc Glasgow.”

Gatwick Runway Suite © Arora Group

Already managing 7,000+ keys through brands like Sofitel, Hilton, Renaissance, InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, and Holiday Inn, Arora Hotels continues to build a diverse, high-quality portfolio across the UK’s key business locations. The Bloc Hotels purchase further reinforces the group’s status as a leading operator with a reputation for quality and growth.