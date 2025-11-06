Anantara Ushuaia: Luxury in Patagonia

Minor Hotels has announced the signing of a new Anantara property to be developed in Ushuaia, Argentina. Scheduled to open in early 2028, Anantara Ushuaia Patagonia Resort will be located in the southernmost city in the world, where the dramatic Andes Mountains meet the icy waters of the Beagle Channel.

A new landmark on Costa Susana

Set along Ushuaia’s Costa Susana waterfront and just minutes from Tierra del Fuego National Park, the new Anantara resort will feature 60 elegant guest rooms and suites, a full-service spa and wellness center by the sea, signature restaurants, and versatile meeting spaces.

Anantara Ushuaia Patagonia Resort rendering © Minor International

In keeping with Anantara’s spirit of immersive travel, the property will connect guests to the essence of Patagonia through authentic, locally inspired experiences, all while championing environmental responsibility. Costa Susana itself has earned Argentina’s first-ever nomination at the World Architecture Festival in the Landscape and Environment category and is proudly recognized as the country’s first carbon-neutral real estate development.

The hotel will be operated under an agreement with Fideicomiso Urbanización Monte Susana, an Argentine development group with over two decades of experience in real estate, specializing in premium residential projects throughout Ushuaia and the Tierra del Fuego region.

Partnering to bring purposeful luxury south

As Argentina rises as a top leisure destination, Ushuaia shines with its mix of Antarctic adventure and untouched wilderness—a perfect fit for Anantara’s purposeful luxury. Nearby, guests can enjoy world-class skiing, the famed End of the World Train, Antarctic cruises, and the wild beauty of Tierra del Fuego National Park, where Patagonia’s final Andean peaks meet the sea.

Anantara Ushuaia Patagonia Resort – Spa relaxation area rendering © Minor International

Dillip Rajakarier, CEO of Minor Hotels and Group CEO of Minor International, said, “Ushuaia, often called the ‘End of the World,’ is the gateway to Antarctica and a breathtaking destination in its own right. Bringing Anantara to South America is a key priority for the Group, and we are thrilled to introduce our brand in a setting as bold, remote, and awe-inspiring as Ushuaia.”

Melitón González del Solar, the spokesperson from Fideicomiso Urbanización Monte Susana, commented, “Partnering with Minor Hotels to introduce Anantara to our country is incredibly exciting. Ushuaia’s raw natural beauty and spirit of discovery are perfectly matched by Anantara’s experience-led ethos.”