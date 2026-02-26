Anantara Signs Landmark Perth Hotel

Minor Hotels has announced the signing of the 150-room Anantara Perth Hotel, introducing its luxury Anantara Hotels & Resorts brand to Australia for the first time.

Scheduled to open in 2032, the new-build hotel will anchor the AUD $3.8 billion Burswood Point master planned development on the Swan River waterfront. The project is being developed by Golden Sedayu, a partnership between Perth’s Golden Group and Indonesia-based Agung Sedayu.

A Landmark for Burswood Point

Anantara Perth will feature 150 contemporary guest rooms and suites, along with:

Two destination restaurants

A swimming pool

A fully equipped fitness center

An Anantara Spa focused on the brand’s wellness approach

Design plans call for contemporary architecture and sustainable practices, aligning with Minor Hotels’ focus on environmentally conscious luxury.

The hotel is located moments from Perth’s CBD and within a short drive of domestic and international airports. It is expected to play a key role in shaping Burswood Point as a major entertainment, tourism, and residential destination.

Aerial View of Burswood Point, Home to the Upcoming Anantara Perth Hotel (Rendering) © Minor International

Dillip Rajakarier, Group CEO of Minor International, parent company of Minor Hotels, said the signing reflects the company’s strategy to expand luxury experiences into new markets. He noted Perth’s rapid urban and tourism growth as a strong foundation for the brand’s debut in Australia.

Andrew Sugiaputra, Managing Director of Golden Sedayu, said the partnership will deliver a landmark luxury hotel defined by design, craftsmanship, and service.

Expanding a Global Portfolio

Anantara Perth will join a global portfolio of more than 50 Anantara properties known for immersive, destination-connected experiences. In Australia, the hotel will complement Minor Hotels’ existing network of more than 60 properties operating under its Oaks Hotels, Resorts & Suites and Avani Hotels & Resorts brands.

Perth’s profile as a gateway to Western Australia’s beaches, parklands, wineries, wildlife, and cultural districts is expected to further support the hotel’s positioning in the luxury market.

Minor Hotels currently operates more than 640 hotels, resorts, and branded residences across 59 countries. Its brand portfolio includes Anantara, Elewana Collection, Tivoli, NH Collection, Avani, Oaks, and others spanning luxury, premium, and select segments.