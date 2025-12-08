Aimbridge and IHG partner in Mexico

Management group Aimbridge Hospitality has been appointed to support the transition of six hotels in Mexico to IHG’s Voco brand.

The hotels will be managed by Aimbridge LATAM, a new division of the group with a team selected specifically to look after hotels across Latin America. The Aimbridge team will support the strategic repositioning of the properties, with refurbishments planned ahead of their relaunch as Voco hotels. With these properties added to the Aimbridge portfolio, it will become the third largest operator of the premium Voco brand.

Joining the IHG network

“The ownership group came to us because they know what it takes to succeed in Mexico’s upscale market and knew our operational expertise would help them get the most from their repositioning strategy,” said Aimbridge CEO Craig Smith. “We will bring these properties into IHG’s reservation and loyalty network, fine-tuning operations to hit the right mark and making sure the guest experience reflects favourably on the Voco brand.”

The six hotels are owned by Alliance Hotel Management, and to date have operated under the Real Inn brand. First to convert will be Voco Cancun, Voco Guadalajara Expo and Voco Ciudad Juarez, with refurbishment works already scheduled and relaunches planned for April 2026.

“Each property has real growth potential, and our platform is built to unlock it by maximizing revenue opportunities while delivering the guest experiences that drive long-term performance,” commented Leandro Castillo, president of Aimbridge LATAM. Real Inn San Luis Potosí, Real Inn Nuevo Laredo and Real Inn Torreon will be upgraded in a second phase of refits, with reopening planned for October 2026.

Aimbridge is already an established major hotel management player in the USA, and is also building a strong European presence, where it manages properties in the UK, Spain and a number of other new jurisdictions. Mexico is another strategic growth market, enjoying over 45 million international tourist arrivals annually.

Growth across Latin America

In September, Aimbridge added two other Latin American properties to its roster, taking over management of Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana and Wyndham Alltra Samana. Both resorts are in the Dominican Republic, and will be handled by the group’s dedicated all-inclusive division. Between them, the coastal resorts have more than 1,000 rooms, demanding operational resilience at scale.

The Mexican Voco hotels feed into a strong pipeline for IHG’s brand, which has flexibility built in, enabling it to take advantage of quick conversion opportunities. Its active pipeline includes more than 20 sites around the world with construction or refurbishment activities ongoing. In Europe, there are live projects under way in Lisbon, Valladolid in Spain and Rome. Across Asia Pacific, Voco hotels are taking shape in Bangkok and Sydney. In addition, the footprint is growing in China with hotels coming in Beijing, Fuzhou, Shenzhen and Yantai.