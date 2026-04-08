10-Year Milestone: 4 Hyatt Additions

As The Unbound Collection by Hyatt marks its 10th anniversary, Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced four additions to the brand across the Americas in 2026: The Georgian in Santa Monica, Hotel 1000 in Seattle, Cayo Levantado Resort in the Dominican Republic, and The Clayfield in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Launched in 2016, the collection brings together independent hotels defined by distinct character, strong narratives, and elevated service. The latest additions reflect continued growth and a focus on unique, place-driven hospitality experiences.

New and Upcoming Openings Across the Americas

The four properties span urban, coastal, and resort destinations:

The Georgian (Santa Monica, California): A restored 1933 art deco landmark with 84 rooms, including 28 suites, that combines Hollywood-era heritage with modern luxury. Dining venues include Sirena and the Georgian Room steakhouse and piano bar.

A restored 1933 art deco landmark with 84 rooms, including 28 suites, that combines Hollywood-era heritage with modern luxury. Dining venues include Sirena and the Georgian Room steakhouse and piano bar. Hotel 1000 (Seattle, Washington): A 120-room design-forward hotel near the waterfront, featuring interiors inspired by the Pacific Northwest, Puget Sound views, and a MICHELIN One Key distinction.

A 120-room design-forward hotel near the waterfront, featuring interiors inspired by the Pacific Northwest, Puget Sound views, and a MICHELIN One Key distinction. Cayo Levantado Resort (Dominican Republic): A private-island retreat with 218 suites, multiple dining venues, wellness programs, and 24-hour personal ambassador service, expected to join the collection this summer.

A private-island retreat with 218 suites, multiple dining venues, wellness programs, and 24-hour personal ambassador service, expected to join the collection this summer. The Clayfield (Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario): Opening mid-summer 2026, this wine-country retreat will feature design inspired by vineyard landscapes, a spa focused on clay-based treatments, and partnerships with local wineries.

Rendering of The Clayfield © Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Property Highlights and Design Focus

Each hotel emphasizes strong design identity and a connection to its surroundings:

The Georgian preserves its legacy as a Hollywood-era destination, incorporating vintage-inspired features like in-room cocktail service elements alongside contemporary amenities.

Hotel 1000 showcases deep oceanic tones, dark woods, and sculptural elements, including a hand-blown glass installation inspired by rainfall. Public spaces such as the Rosebay cocktail lounge and All Water Seafood reflect local culture and maritime heritage.

Cayo Levantado Resort centers on wellness and sustainability, offering curated activities, conservation initiatives, and a dedicated wellness zone rooted in Taíno traditions, with four pathways: Renew, Refresh, Relax, and Restore.

The Clayfield draws from Niagara’s vineyard landscape, using natural materials and earth tones. Its spa will feature vinotherapy and clay-based treatments, complemented by collaborations with regional wineries.

Continued Growth of the Collection

Together, these additions highlight the diversity of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, spanning historic landmarks and immersive resorts. Additional openings are planned for 2027 in the Americas, including properties in Savannah, Georgia, and Mendoza, Argentina.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, operates more than 1,500 hotels and all-inclusive properties across 83 countries as of the end of 2025.