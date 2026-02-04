Vancouver Developers Line Up Hotel Projects

Hotel developers appear to be responding to a call for more visitor accommodation, as the city looks to rebalance its offering as key events loom, and forecasters see a growing tourism demand.

The city in western Canada suffered a loss of hotel accommodation in the 2020 to 2022 period, as property owners and developers eyed stronger short term returns from the residential sector. But, as city authorities pointed to a shortfall in visitor accommodation, it appears the market has responded. A recent analysis by Daily Hive, citing figures put together by the City of Vancouver, adds up more than 5,800 new hotel rooms promised, across 29 developments in the city.

Addressing a Shortage of Accommodation

Market analysis undertaken by Destination Vancouver suggests the city region’s visitor demand could support up to 10,000 additional rooms in the coming years. The strong outlook for hotel demand contrasts with other real estate sectors, with softer demand now evident in the office, and rental homes segments. Against this, funding and financing hotel developments remains challenging.

Expansion of the city’s SkyTrain public transport infrastructure will help bring more sites into practical consideration for hotels. The Broadway extension of the Millennium Line will support development of sites within the City’s Broadway Plan area. Analysis of the pipeline projects suggests around 40% aim to deliver traditional short stay hotel accommodation, with 60% of planned rooms being long stay.

Several projects are under construction, the most notable of which is in Seymour Street, where a 30 storey tower is rising out of the ground. This will house two Marriott branded hotels, a 280 room Moxy hotel and 112 rooms for the group’s Element by Westin brand, designed for more long stay guests. Both should open for business in 2028.

Also coming for Marriott is a second AC by Marriott property in the city. A 151 room hotel, AC by Marriott Vancouver West Broadway, will be within a 12 storey block planned for a site at the intersection of West Broadway and Laurel St.

Hilton has two developments in the city, both slated for a 2028 delivery. A dual branded development next to Vancouver General Hospital will include a 271 room hotel, due to join the group’s Tapestry Collection, co-located with a 125 room Homewood Suites long stay hotel.

A Strong Pipeline

One major hotel repositioning in the city is being undertaken by Hyatt. In mid 2025, the company announced it would take over the former Shangri-La hotel, the tallest building in the city. Currently running as Hyatt Vancouver Downtown Alberni, the 119 room property is being renovated prior to an official relaunch during 2026 as Park Hyatt Vancouver.

In West Pender Street, a 29 storey hotel project has been approved, with 578 rooms to be delivered. To date, no hotel brand has been signed for the project. And close to the Vancouver Convention Centre, there are plans for Sunborn to moor one of its floating hotels, adding 250 rooms to the city’s accommodation portfolio.