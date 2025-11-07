Adagio expands French Aparthotel portfolio

Adagio, Europe’s leading aparthotel brand, has announced a strategic partnership with French real estate services group Sergic to manage nine properties across France. The agreement will add 1,152 apartments and rooms to Adagio’s portfolio, representing an immediate 8% increase in the number of apartments operated by the brand.

Strengthening the Aparthotel segment

Eight of the nine sites will operate under the Adagio Access brand, including three in collaboration with Mercure and Ibis Styles properties, leveraging synergies with the Accor group. The ninth property will operate under the Ibis Styles brand. All properties are located in prime French cities, complementing Adagio’s existing footprint.

The partnership reflects the growing momentum of the aparthotel segment, which differentiates itself from traditional hospitality through:

Apartments designed for medium- and long-stay guests

Fully equipped kitchens and functional layouts

High-quality services and warm, welcoming experiences

By combining Sergic’s real estate expertise with Adagio’s operational know-how, both groups aim to contribute to urban regeneration and community engagement in city centers, while meeting the evolving needs of modern travelers.

A key step in Adagio’s “FIRST 2030” plan

This agreement is part of Adagio’s strategic plan, FIRST 2030, which focuses on expanding the brand and establishing it as the benchmark in the aparthotel market. The deal reinforces Adagio’s leadership position in Europe and underscores the brand’s expertise in the management and marketing of aparthotels.

Sergic, a family-owned and independent real estate services group, sees the partnership as a means to strengthen its role in managing mixed-use neighborhoods that seamlessly integrate residential, business, and leisure spaces.