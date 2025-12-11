Accor’s MGallery is coming to the Maldives

MGallery Collection, the boutique hotel collection within Accor Group’s luxury division, has announced the signing of V Villas Maldives at Mirihi – MGallery Collection, an all-villa resort scheduled to open by the beginning of 2026 in the heart of the Maldives, located on the secluded and natural island of Mirihi in the South Ari Atoll. This transformation will mark MGallery’s debut in the Maldives, adding to the brand’s global collection of story-inspired hotels.

But first: an expansive renovation

The new luxury property, previously known as Mirihi Island Resort, will undergo a big hotel renovation and expansion before reopening as part of the MGallery Collection. Designed by Studio Gronda, V Villas Maldives will offer 42 villas with coral-stone textures, including a mix of beach villas, overwater villas, and multi-bedroom suites with private pools.

Rendering of V Villas Maldives at Mirihi – MGallery Collection © Accor

Guests arriving at the resort will enjoy a smooth 25-minute seaplane ride from Malé International Airport. Renovations will include a signature spa and wellness sanctuary, a new gym and yoga pavilion, upgraded dining options including an overwater restaurant, a fresh bar concept, and the introduction of a main pool area.

Rooted in Maldivian heritage and shaped by the gentle rhythms of the ocean, V Villas Maldives at Mirihi – MGallery Collection embodies quiet luxury and a serene return to simplicity. Named after the delicate Mirihi flower and surrounded by vibrant reefs and a tranquil lagoon, the resort blends effortlessly with nature to create an atmosphere of understated elegance.

An authentic sanctuary

Owned by VIE Maldives Pvt. Ltd., part of Thailand’s Major Cineplex Group led by Vicha Poolvaraluck, the new property reflects the Group’s commitment to exceptional hospitality, alongside its celebrated MGallery properties in Bangkok, Hua Hin, and Phuket.

Rendering of V Villas Maldives at Mirihi – MGallery Collection © Accor

Maud Bailly, CEO of Sofitel Legend, Sofitel, MGallery & Emblems, said, “We are thrilled to launch this exceptional project, bringing MGallery brand to one of the most aspirational destinations in the world, following the success of our three flagships in Bangkok, Hua Hin, and Phuket. The MGallery V Villas in Maldives will be a refined shelter—an authentic sanctuary where every stay relies on a deep connection with nature.”

The rebranding focuses on respecting the island’s ecology while offering guests unique and meaningful experiences. The project is part of Accor’s ESG pilot program, prioritizing sustainability throughout its design and operations. As part of the MGallery Collection, which includes over 120 boutique hotels worldwide, V Villas Maldives continues to expand its presence in luxury resort destinations.