Accor signs largest Movenpick in Manila

French hotel group Accor has agreed a property rebranding in the Philippines that will create the world’s largest Movenpick branded hotel in the world.

The 1,530 room Grand Westside hotel in Manila Bay will be transformed to create a flagship hotel destination for visitors to the Entertainment City casino complex. The property is operated by Megaworld Hotels & Resorts, which has plans to further elevate the pleasure destination, building on a substantial existing presence that spreads across a 31 hectare site.

Building a leisure destination

“Our partnership with Megaworld represents an important step in strengthening Accor’s footprint in the Philippines, a market that continues to demonstrate strong momentum in both international and domestic travel,” said Garth Simmons, Accor’s chief operating officer in the Asia region.

The hotel is housed in two 19 storey blocks, featuring a pool deck that faces Manila Bay, plus four speciality dining outlets for guests to enjoy. The hotel will feature a direct link to the adjacent Grand Opera House, home to a broad calendar of shows. And it will also have a skybridge to connect it to the upcoming casino and entertainment complex, planned for the development. The hotel is expected to open in late 2026, following refurbishment.

“The opening of the world’s largest Movenpick is a powerful testament to our group’s efforts to scale our world-class offerings and meet the demands of the broader international market,” said Cleofe Albiso, managing director of Megaworld Hotels & Resorts.

The expectation is that the newly rebranded property will drive greater visibility of the Manila destination, amongst a more international audience. When it becomes part of the ALL Accor loyalty programme, the massive hotel is bound to be on the list for many members, when it comes to redeeming points on a valued family leisure trip.

Growth of the Westside project, and Accor’s commitment are helping to build a momentum around the country’s international standing, and growth of its tourism sector. “This partnership reflects our shared belief that the Philippines is ready to stand as a distinct global destination,” commented Megaworld Hotels & Resorts managing director, Cleofe Albiso. “As we rebrand Grand Westside Hotel into the world’s largest Movenpick, we continue to generate more jobs, help drive stronger tourism activity, and open doors for communities to grow alongside this development.”

A showcase for the Philippines

Megaworld is part of Alliance Global, a Philippines conglomerate headed by Andrew Tan. The company has complete control over the development of the USD1.3 billion Westside project, after parting ways with initial partner Suntrust Resort, according to Forbes.

The Manila Bay deal is the second between Megaworld and Accor. Previously, Megaworld has converted its Belmont Hotel in Mactan to the French group’s Mercure brand.

Megaworld currently operates 15 hotels across the Philippines, adding up to close to 7,000 rooms. Alongside the existing portfolio, it has commitments to six new pipeline properties, in locations including Bacolod, Iloilo, Pampanga and Pasig City.