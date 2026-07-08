Accor Expands Luxury Portfolio in China, Targets 1,600 Hotels

Accor reaffirmed its growth strategy in China at a press conference in Shanghai on July 7, 2026. The hospitality group announced new luxury hotel projects and strengthened partnerships with three major Chinese companies. Accor said inbound tourism activity in mainland China grew 46 percent year-on-year since the start of the year, driven by demand from Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe.

Accor currently operates more than 830 hotels across Greater China, spanning over 50 cities, 17 brands, and more than 140,000 rooms. The group aims to reach 1,600 hotels in China over the next five to six years.

Strategic Partnerships Strengthened

Accor has worked with Jin Jiang International Group for ten years, a partnership anchored by the Peace Hotel. The two companies also collaborate on ESG initiatives and Shanghai community projects. Accor and Jin Jiang International signed a Framework Cooperation Agreement for a luxury hotel project in Shanghai during the press conference.

Accor and H World Group built a partnership more than a decade ago to drive international brand development in China. Last week the two companies expanded that partnership across direct booking and loyalty platforms.

Accor has partnered with Sunmei Hotels Group twice within three years, extending from Mövenpick by Accor to The Sebel.

New Luxury Signings Span Multiple Regions

Accor signed several new luxury hotel projects across Northern China, the Yangtze River Delta, and western markets. The properties include Fairmont Hangzhou Huagang, Sofitel Xi’an Chanba, MGallery Collection Hangzhou Jianghehui, MGallery Collection Pujiang, Swissôtel Hangzhou Westlake, and Pullman Shanghai Qilu. Accor also signed an intention to collaborate on a project in Sichuan Wolong.

Accor operates more than 50 luxury hotels in Greater China under brands including Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel Legend, Sofitel, MGallery, and Swissôtel. Raffles operates in Hainan, Shenzhen, and Macau. Sofitel Legend People’s Grand Hotel Xian is one of six Sofitel Legend properties worldwide, and Sofitel Legend Wuxi, signed in 2025, will become the second Sofitel Legend property in China.

Sofitel has opened recent properties in Changzhou and Anji. Accor also has more than 40 luxury hotel projects under active development in China.

Leadership Thoughts

Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and CEO of Accor, said, “Today, China is not only one of the world’s largest outbound source markets but also a premier destination dreamed of by global travelers. We remain highly confident in the long-term outlook of China’s tourism industry, which we believe will continue to serve as a key engine of global tourism growth while helping shape the future of travel.”

Bazin also said, “Every time I visit China, the dizzying speed of urban development and the profound transformation of the industry leave me incredibly inspired and energized. The story of Accor and China has already turned a new page. We look forward to joining forces with more partners to pen even more beautiful chapters of travel across this remarkable innovative country.”

Accor is a hospitality group offering stays and experiences across more than 110 countries with over 5,800 hotels and resorts, 10,000 bars and restaurants, wellness facilities, and flexible workspaces. The group’s portfolio includes more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as lifestyle brands under Ennismore.