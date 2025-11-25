Accor expands across Africa

Accor has signed an agreement with a development partner that will add at least five new hotels to its development pipeline in sub-Saharan Africa.

An agreement with Mayan Properties will see five new hotels developed, adding at least 1,100 rooms to the group’s portfolio in the region. The partnership has launched with the signing of two projects. The first will be the construction of Novotel Nouakchott in Mauritania, which will have 154 rooms. In addition, an existing hotel in Comoros with 159 rooms will be converted to become Mövenpick Moroni. Comoros is an island off the Mozambique coast.

Backing from a UAE investor

Mayan Properties is a UAE-based imvestor, and a subsidiary of Resources Investment. It is already making an impact across Africa with a series of investments across infrastructure, healthcare and housing. Now, with Accor, it is stepping with confidence into the hospitality sector.

“As a UAE-backed initiative, this agreement underscores the pivotal role the Emirates plays in driving sustainable investment and creating meaningful connections with Africa’s fast-growing tourism economies,” said Mohammed Al Dhaheri, chairman of Mayan Properties.

The initiative further grows the pipeline in Africa for Accor, where the hotel giant currently counts more than 175 hotels in operation, with a further 60 or so in development. To date, 15 of the group’s brands are represented across the continent, offering accommodation totalling more than 33,000 rooms.

Recent signings include a new project in Abuja, Nigeria, due to open in early 2026. A joint Mövenpick and Mövenpick Living development, it will feature 138 hotel rooms and 36 serviced apartments. Accor is partnering with John Williams Hotels & Resorts and Boulevard Hotel Group. Alongside Movenpick, Accor’s ibis and Novotel brands are already represented in Nigeria, where there are four Accor hotels open.

Accor’s Africa pipeline covers brands from the bottom to the top of the accommodation marketplace. Ibis, already strongly represented, is shortly to open another hotel in Goma, the capital of North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Pipeline projects under construction include Ibis Styles Abidjan and Ibis Styles Kinshasa.

A breadth of brand openings

There are more luxury hotels under way, too. Fairmont Sun Capital Hotel is under construction, in Egypt. The enormous 1,150 room hotel will open there in autumn 2028. Also in the build phase are Sofitel properties across the continent. Sofitel Thalassa Alger Sea & Spa will open in Algiers during the first half of 2026, while Sofitel La Corniche is also in planning.

Also coming to Africa are brands from Accor’s lifestyle division, Ennismore. Already under construction are Mama Shelter hotels in Cape Town, South Africa and Casablanca in Morocco. The established Swissotel brand is also gaining traction, with a hotel and residences development in Ras El Hekma, currently under construction, plus Swissotel Royal Meadows in Cairo.