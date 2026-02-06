A New Chapter for Peppers Gallery Hotel Canberra

Trilogy Hotels has officially taken the reins at Peppers Gallery Hotel Canberra, a move that broadens the independent management company’s footprint in the national capital. Located in the lively New Acton precinct, the 80-room boutique property is now managed by Trilogy under a franchise agreement with Accor.

A Legacy in the Heart of Acton

The hotel is a significant piece of Australian history, originally built in 1927 to house public servants arriving for the opening of the first Parliament House. Designed by John Smith Murdoch—the architect behind Old Parliament House—the heritage-listed building blends its historic character with modern art installations throughout its public and private spaces.

Situated just 300 meters from Canberra’s CBD, the property offers easy access to Lake Burley Griffin and the National Museum. Guests have access to premium amenities, including a library bar, fitness center, and dedicated conference facilities, making it a central hub for both cultural explorers and corporate travelers.

Peppers Gallery Hotel Canberra – Bar © Trilogy Hotels

Independent Management Meets Global Reach

The partnership between property developer Molonglo and Trilogy Hotels aims to maximize the asset’s potential through a specialized management approach. While Trilogy handles day-to-day operations, the hotel continues to benefit from Accor’s global distribution network and loyalty programs.

Scott Boyes, CEO of Trilogy Hotels, said, “This exceptional property exemplifies the kind of distinctive, high-performing asset we are passionate about managing. The hotel’s unique positioning in Canberra’s cultural precinct presents a tremendous opportunity under our independent management approach.”

Since its formation in 2023, Trilogy Hotels has rapidly expanded its portfolio to include over 3,200 rooms across 18 hotels in Australia and New Zealand. This latest addition to its Canberra lineup reinforces its commitment to managing investment-grade assets that offer unique guest experiences.

